KROHNE Highlights Advanced Coriolis Flowmeter Technology for Precision Process Measurement

KROHNE's Coriolis flowmeters provide mass flow accuracy of approximately 0.1%, which is 5 to 10 times better than most other flow measurement technologies. These advanced instruments simultaneously measure mass flow, density, and temperature, offering comprehensive process insights with a single device. Unlike many other flowmeters, KROHNE's Coriolis meters can be installed in virtually any orientation without requiring specific flow profiles or straight pipe runs.



KROHNE distinguishes itself with its unique single straight tube design, offering benefits for challenging processes that cannot accommodate bent tube solutions. This innovative design provides advantages such as lower pressure drop, easier installation, and better handling of shear-sensitive fluids.One of the most significant advancements in KROHNE's Coriolis technology is the proprietary Entrained Gas Management (EGM) feature. This innovation allows for continued operation in two-phase flow conditions, a situation that traditionally causes most Coriolis meters to cease functioning. EGM enables the meter to continue measuring repeatably without process interruption, even when accuracy may be slightly degraded from published specifications.KROHNE's Coriolis flowmeters excel in various sectors, including chemical processing, food and beverage production, and oil and gas operations. These meters are particularly valuable in mass-based operations, recipe formulation, blending applications, and scenarios where ownership changes are transacted.KROHNE's commitment to innovation is evident in its extensive product line, which caters to a wide range of application needs. From compact designs for space-constrained installations to high-capacity meters for large-scale operations, KROHNE offers a comprehensive portfolio of Coriolis flowmeters. As industries continue to demand higher accuracy, reliability, and versatility in flow measurement, KROHNE's Coriolis flowmeters stand at the forefront of technology, providing solutions that drive efficiency and precision in process control across diverse applications.To listen to a podcast from KROHNE on this topic, click here. For more information about KROHNE's Coriolis flowmeters and other flow measurement products, visit www.us.krohne.com.About KROHNEKROHNE is a worldwide technological leader in the development, manufacture and distribution of accurate, reliable and cost-effective measuring instruments for the process industries. KROHNE focuses on forming partnerships with its customers to provide them with the most reliable and innovative solutions available in the marketplace. For more information about KROHNE's complete line of measuring instrumentation for the process industries, contact KROHNE at 1-800-FLOWING (978-535-6060 in MA); email: info@KROHNE.com, Linked In, X, or visit us.krohne.com.