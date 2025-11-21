Poll Indicates Ohioans Strongly Support Solar Farms

The Ohio Northern University Institute for Civics and Public Policy (ICAPP) recently completed their annual Northern Poll, with a special focus on public opinion about zoning issues, including the development of solar farms. This October 2025 poll surveyed 1,638 Ohio adults from October 7 through October 13. The margin of error for this research project ranges from 3.1% to 5.1%, depending on the question.



Along with general support for or opposition to the development of solar farms, respondents were also asked their opinions about the specific economic, environmental, and quality of life impact of solar farms. ICAPP Fellow Nataleigh Hartman completed a detailed analysis regarding the attitudes of Ohioans on solar farms and their various impacts.Ohioans Favor Solar FarmsIn general, solar farms are quite popular among Ohioans, with a clear majority expressing support for solar development. Overall, 55% of respondents are in favor of solar farms, with only 19% who oppose. Of the 55% who support solar farms, 25% strongly support and 30% somewhat support them. Of the respondents who indicated opposition, only 8% strongly oppose with 11% stating they somewhat oppose solar farms. Subtracting opposition from support yields net positivity, which is +36 in this case. Twenty-five percent of respondents neither supported nor opposed.Support for solar farms varies by political identity. Respondents who identified as "Very Liberal" showed a +75 favorability rating, those identifying as "Somewhat Liberal" showed a +65 favorability rating. The responses from those identifying as "Very Conservative" actually showed a -10 rating, meaning those identifying as very conservative are less likely to support solar farm development. Overall support is somewhat lower in rural areas (+18), than in either suburban areas (+47), or urban areas (+53), although overall support is positive regardless of the area.Quote: "Ohioans who identify as very conservative are far less likely to support solar farms"- Nataleigh Hartman, ICAPP FellowEconomic ImpactOhioans responded favorably when asked about the economic impact of solar farms, showing a net positivity rating of +37. Once again, opinions vary by political identity. Those identifying as "Very Liberal" showed a +67 favorability rating, with "Somewhat Liberal" showing +63 rating, while "Very Conservative" showed a rating of -7. This indicates that those identifying as very conservative are less likely to perceive economic benefits from solar farms. No other differences in opinions on the economic impact of solar farms were detected between other demographic groups.Quote: "More Ohioans expect economic benefits from solar farms than drawbacks."- Nataleigh Hartman, ICAPP FellowEnvironmental ImpactThe net positivity rating for the environmental impact of solar farms was +36. This suggests that Ohioans expect positive environmental impacts to come from solar farm development. However, views of the environmental impact of solar farms were divided more sharply across political groups. Those identifying as "Very Liberal" gave environmental impact a +75 rating, "Somewhat Liberal" reported a +65 rating, while "Very Conservative" respondents rated environmental impact at -10. This shows that conservatives are less likely to perceive a positive environmental impact resulting from development of solar farms.Quote: "Despite this divide between political ideologies, most Ohioans believe solar farms provide environmental benefits overall."- Nataleigh Hartman, ICAPP FellowQuality of Life ImpactOhioans once again responded positively when asked about solar farms' impact on quality of life. The overall net positivity rating for this impact was +36. This indicates that Ohioans generally believe solar farms contribute positively to the quality of life in their community. Once again, responses were split by political identification. Those identifying as "Very Liberal" rated +70, "Somewhat Liberal" +62, while "Very Conservative" reported a -5 rating.Quote: "Ohioans believe that solar farms make a positive contribution to the quality of life"- Nataleigh Hartman, ICAPP FellowConclusionAcross every measured category (economic, environmental, and quality of life), Ohioans view solar farms positively. The data show strong support for solar farms (overall net positivity rating of +36), with a consistent trend of opposition by those rating themselves as "strongly conservative" .