Guide on Locking In Low Energy Rates for Virginia Homeowners in 2026

AI, Datacenters, skyrocketing energy prices-- See how 2026 is the best year to lock in low energy rates with solar, and how TPO has shifted the landcape.

One of Virginia's top solar companies explores rising electricity costs and new financing options for Virginia residents

Virtue Solar is pleased to announce the release of our latest blog post, " How to Lock In 25 Years of Low Energy Rates in 2026 ," which examines the current energy landscape in Virginia and how homeowners can protect themselves from rising utility costs. With electricity prices climbing faster than inflation and significant rate increases already approved for the coming years, this article is essential reading for anyone considering solar energy.

The timing couldn't be more relevant. On January 20, 2025, President Trump declared a national energy emergency, citing high energy prices as a direct threat to Americans. Here in Virginia, that concern is playing out in real time. Data from August 2025 shows Virginia electricity prices surged 13% compared to the previous year, more than double the national average of around 6%.

The pressure isn't letting up. On November 25, 2025, the Virginia State Corporation Commission approved a Dominion Energy rate increase that will raise the average residential customer's monthly bill by approximately $13.60 over the next two years—a 9% increase. Dominion cited inflationary pressures on grid equipment and the growing demands of data centers, of which they serve roughly 450 in Northern Virginia alone.

For homeowners in Richmond, Charlottesville, and across Central Virginia, these increases make the case for installing residential solar more compelling than ever. Our new article breaks down how solar allows homeowners to essentially lock in their electricity costs, trading unpredictable utility bills for stable, known payments.

The blog post also introduces Virginia homeowners to third-party ownership (TPO), a financing option that only became available in the state in July 2024. TPO allows homeowners to go solar with $0 down while a solar company owns and maintains the equipment. Because commercial tax credits remain available through 2027—even though the residential tax credit has ended—these arrangements can offer significant savings without requiring a large upfront investment.

Virtue Solar's article takes an honest look at when TPO makes sense and when it doesn't, reflecting the company's commitment to transparent, no-pressure guidance. The post acknowledges past issues with solar leases in other states while explaining how today's contracts, with escalators typically between 0% and 2.99%, are structured more favorably for homeowners.

