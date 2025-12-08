WITT Gas Highlights MEM+ Gas Mixer Series for Precise Mixing of Popular Gases Across Thermal Processing Applications



Advanced Connectivity and Rapid, Reliable Gas Mixing Optimize PerformanceWITT Gas, a global leader in gas safety, control, and analysis solutions, is proud to highlight its latest generation of the MEM+ gas mixer series, which now features enhanced connectivity. With a choice of seven distinct interfaces, these gas mixers integrate seamlessly into existing systems that utilize protective or process gases that demand controlled atmospheres for safety, product quality, or process efficiency. The MEM+ series delivers precise and reliable gas mixtures, optimizing processes for maximum efficiency in thermal processing applications.WITT has designed the MEM+ series to exceed the highest industry standards. The mixers offer seamless integration into existing systems through a choice of seven distinct interfaces. Standard options include Analog 4-20 mA, Ethernet, CanBus, and OPC UA, while optional interfaces such as Profinet, RS232, or Analog 0-10V provide users with a wide range of communication and control possibilities. Remote operation via PC, PLC, or machine controller is straightforward, allowing convenient querying, adjustment, and documentation of all parameters. On-device operation is equally intuitive, thanks to a touchscreen interface and optimized menu navigation for quick selection of predefined mixtures.The MEM+ series provides advanced gas mixing for two or three non-flammable gases, such as nitrogen (Nâ‚‚), carbon dioxide (COâ‚‚), or oxygen (Oâ‚‚). Electronically operated, motorized proportional valves enable precise mixture adjustments in 0.1 percent increments, with extremely rapid response times. The desired gas mixture is typically achieved in less than three seconds, covering the full proportioning range of 0-100% with an accuracy of better than Â±1% absolute.To ensure high accuracy and long-term mixture stability, the MEM+ series incorporates pressure equalization to compensate for supply pressure fluctuations. Continuous monitoring of inlet pressures, with alarms for low-pressure situations, adds an extra layer of safety. Additionally, a potential-free contact can halt the entire machine in the event of an issue. Fluctuating flow rates are managed smoothly with an integrated buffer tank. For added security, the mixer can be paired with a gas analyzer for continuous monitoring and documentation of the gas mixture generation process.The MEM+ series includes various models with different mixed gas outputs to accommodate a range of thermal processing application requirements. With a maximum inlet pressure of 20 bar and a maximum outlet pressure of 10 bar, these devices are versatile enough to generate two-gas mixtures even with three-gas mixers. Housed in splash-proof, brushed stainless steel enclosures, these mixers are both robust and highly durable.For more information on the MEM + Series, visit this link.About WITT GASWITT Gas is a global leader in manufacturing and innovation, specializing in gas safety, control, and analysis solutions for a diverse range of industries. Renowned for delivering the most reliable and advanced solutions on the market, WITT Gas North America maintains a substantial inventory, with 75% of its core products in stock to ensure fast delivery. With a reputation for engineering excellence and reliability, WITT Gas provides high-performance gas technology to customers in more than 80 countries worldwide.For more information about WITT Gas's comprehensive range of products and services, visit www.wittgas.us or contact customerservice@wittgas.com.