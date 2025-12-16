Nexeon Announces First Silicon-Carbon Plant is Production-Ready

Nexeon, a pioneer in advanced silicon materials for lithium-ion batteries, today announced that its highly anticipated production facility in Gunsan, Korea, has successfully reached production-ready status.



This significant milestone establishes the Gunsan plant as the first volume production facility globally for silicon-carbon materials dedicated to enhancing lithium-ion battery performance.The location in a key industrial hub in South Korea, provides Nexeon with unique and critical advantages of supply chain security. It ensures a reliable pipeline supply of critical monosilane gas, a key precursor material, through its close supplier partnerships, enabling efficient and uninterrupted manufacturing.The strategic location in Gunsan also offers direct access and proximity to leading Asian battery cell producers, accelerating integration into their existing battery supply chains. Nexeon is optimally placed to leverage its leading global IP position in the silicon-carbon battery landscape to effectively serve global markets with a global customer footprint.The successful commissioning of the Gunsan production plant positions Nexeon for sustainable and low-risk capacity expansion. As demand for high-performance battery materials grows, the design of the operation allows for the systematic introduction of additional reactors to scale production rapidly."This achievement consolidates our position as a secure volume supplier for the world's most demanding cell manufacturers", said Dr Scott Brown, CEO of Nexeon. "The silicon-carbon materials produced at the Gunsan facility are designed to increase the energy density and charging speed of lithium-ion batteries significantly, addressing critical performance requirements for the electric vehicle (EV) and consumer electronics markets."The company reports a robust pipeline of commercial agreements with global OEMs and battery manufacturers. The latest manufacturing capacity development ensures that Nexeon is well placed to deliver on these opportunities. The company is now progressing to the final customer production qualification processes under rigorous automotive quality standards.Earlier this year, Nexeon was named in The Sunday Times 100 Tech listing as one of Britain's fastest-growing private technology companies.