Russelectric, A Siemens Business, Highlights Advanced Service Plans for Critical Power Systems

Hingham, MA - Russelectric, A Siemens Business, a leading manufacturer of power control systems and automatic transfer switches, highlights its Advanced Service Plans designed to optimize the performance and longevity of mission-critical power equipment. These service plans provide comprehensive preventive maintenance and priority response, ensuring the continued reliability of Automatic Transfer Switches and Generator Paralleling Control Switchgear.



Preventive maintenance is essential to reducing the risk of catastrophic property damage, unscheduled downtime, and total operating costs. NFPA 70B requires that an electrical maintenance program be established, with additional guidance provided by NFPA 70E, NFPA 99 Health Care Facilities Code, and NFPA 110 Standard for Emergency and Standby Power Systems. Russelectric's Advanced Service Plans help facilities maintain compliance while ensuring their systems operate at peak efficiency.Russelectric Field Service Engineers are the only factory-authorized service providers for Russelectric equipment. Available 24/7/365, these factory-trained experts have immediate access to replacement parts and direct support from Russelectric product engineers, providing unmatched service capabilities for critical power infrastructure.Russelectric offers two levels of Advanced Service Plans to accommodate varying operational requirements. The Advanced Plan includes annual scheduled maintenance, priority emergency service response, labor, travel and expenses for emergency dispatch, reduced labor rates for additional services, discounted service parts, and a comprehensive maintenance report. The Prime Plan provides all the benefits of the Advanced Plan while also covering replacement parts at no additional cost and offering deeper discounts on labor rates and additional services.Both plans offer significant advantages over time-and-material service models, delivering faster response times, cost savings, and enhanced system reliability. Customers benefit from priority onsite dispatch, discounted spare or replacement parts, and access to Russelectric's parts distribution hub. An Advanced Service Plan from Russelectric ensures long-term operational stability and peace of mind for businesses that rely on mission-critical power systems.For more information, visit: www.russelectric.com.About RusselectricFounded in 1955, RusselectricÂ®, A Siemens Business, provides high-integrity power control solutions for mission critical applications in healthcare, information technology, telecommunication, water treatment, and renewable energy markets. The company maintains vertically integrated manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts and Oklahoma, where it designs and builds a full line of automatic transfer switches, switchgear, and controls. Russelectric products carry the longest and most comprehensive warranty in the industry and are backed by a team of expert factory-direct field service engineers. To learn more about Russelectric products and the company's commitment to customer satisfaction, visit www.russelectric.com, call (781) 749-6000, or email info@russelectric.com.About SiemensSiemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digitalization and sustainability transformations, making factories more agile and productive, buildings more efficient, power systems more intelligent and transportation more sustainable. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. In fiscal year 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $21.2 billion, with 24 manufacturing sites across the U.S. and more than 45,000 employees serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.About Siemens Smart InfrastructureSiemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings, and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions, and services from point-of-power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. With around 78,500 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, USA.