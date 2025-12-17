Aura Clean Energy taps into Volvo Pentaâ€™s battery systems for their energy storage solutions

Volvo Penta's battery systems for energy storage offers high energy density and a robust, transparent value chain that reflects the company's Scandinavian engineering heritage and commitment to sustainability. These qualities align strongly with Aura Clean Energy's focus on reliability, performance, and resilience â€” key priorities for its customers across defence, mining, and critical infrastructure sectors.



More Headlines Articles

Aura's BESS units deliver grid-scale energy capacity in the hundreds of megawatt-hours, supporting defence grid resilience, deployable power for forward bases, and mobile systems for humanitarian or emergency response. Their solutions are managed via secure networks to deliver assured service continuity and intended to be fully transportable energy storage â€” ideal for critical infrastructure and mission-ready operations.Volvo Penta's battery energy storage subsystem, with its favourable C-rate performance, high energy density, and high IP class rating enables Aura Clean Energy to purpose-build these advanced solutions for such demanding use cases.Volvo Penta President Anna MÃ¼ller (right) and Volvo Penta Oceania business development manager Nicolas Hansford (left) with Aura Clean Energy's CEO Cameron Baker (middle) formalised the first official Purchase Order between the two companies, marking the beginning of joint project implementation across Oceania."We are thrilled to partner with Aura Clean Energy, a company that shares our vision for a sustainable future," said Volvo Penta President Anna MÃ¼ller. "This partnership will enable us to leverage our combined expertise to unlock the vast potential of the BESS market in Oceania, providing tailored solutions for the mining, civil, data center, and defence industries. BESS is also key to fast-tracking electric charging capabilities in the transport industry to support future electric vehicles and equipment fleets."Aura Clean Energy has expressed strong enthusiasm about collaborating with Volvo Penta. "This collaboration with Volvo Penta represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver cutting-edge energy storage solutions," said Cameron Baker, Aura Clean Energy CEO. "Together, we will drive innovation and sustainability in the energy sector, paving the way for a cleaner and more efficient future."The collaboration builds on the shared commitment of both companies to accelerate the transition to cleaner, more secure, and more efficient energy systems, while positioning them at the forefront of the rapidly evolving BESS market in Oceania.