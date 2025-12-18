Natural Power appoints Head of Independent Engineering in North America

Moe has been in the renewables industry for more than 15 years and worked across engineering, development, construction, and financing, giving him a grounded, end-to-end view of how projects succeed.



He said: "I believe deeply in the potential of renewables to drive meaningful change â€” not just for the planet, but for people â€” and I'm committed to building the partnerships that will help make that future a reality. I look forward to leading the team at Natural Power to achieve this goal. By bridging rigorous analysis with practical insight, we will ensure that good engineering judgment, genuine collaboration and responsiveness, and a bit of agility stay at the heart of every project."Jim Adams, President of Natural Power in North America said: "2025 has been a remarkable year for Natural Power's North American business. Over the past year, we've seen a significant increase in demand for independent engineering services, which speaks to the trust our clients place in us. We are very pleased to have Moe helping us to meet that demand and also set a strategic vision for the future. We're excited to welcome Moe to the team and look forward to seeing this part of our business grow significantly under his leadership."From its three US offices in New York, Seattle, and the Denver area, Natural Power supports a range of clients including institutional investors and banks, developers, asset owners, power producers and utilities, as well as government organizations, delivering services throughout the region and beyond.Since 2022, Natural Power has supported more than 184 GW of potential and realized transactions in the North American renewable energy space, including numerous major platform acquisitions and investments. In 2025, Natural Power supported more than 30 projects in North America in an independent engineering role, totaling over 6 GW of capacity.If you are interested in a career with Natural Power, visit www.naturalpower.com/us/careers to find out more - new opportunities are being posted regularly and speculative applications are also being accepted.