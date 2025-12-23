Stellar Solar Commercial Wraps Up a Record Year in 2025

Stellar Solar Commercial, one of the most experienced residential and commercial solar and battery installers in Southern California and Michigan since 1998, and consistent winner of the San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll in the category of Best Solar Company, recently completed a record year in their commercial solar division.



While the overall size of their installations was impressive, equally important was the fact that most of them included energy storage systems that enabled the commercial customers to save even more money and protect their businesses during power outages. The wide diversity of businesses that made up the total is equally impressive as it demonstrates how a variety of sectors are utilizing solar and battery storage.Stellar Solar Commercial CEO Kent Harle elaborated on the importance of that diversity: "As the commercial solar industry grows, that growth includes many new industries realizing the viability of solar and energy storage has on improving their bottom line and offering unparalleled protection during outages. We work with executive management and facilities managers to craft energy solutions to meet the unique, individual needs of their business.And while we take great pride in our multi-megawatt installations, we take equal satisfaction in smaller commercial jobs as well that help small and medium size businesses increase their profitability. With the addition of batteries to almost all of our solar installations, the return on investment becomes even more clear, making going solar a smart investment for most businesses. We are proud to be one of the first commercial solar installers in the country to introduce batteries to the mix and have since maintained that leadership position."Stellar Solar offers no-pressure commercial and residential solar and battery quotes for home and business owners interested in solar and battery storage to reduce energy costs and a steady power supply. Commercial solar quotes are also available for businesses, nonprofits, schools and faith-based organizations.About Stellar SolarHeadquartered in Oceanside, California and Royal Oak, Michigan, Stellar Solar is a leading California and Michigan residential and commercial PV solar and battery storage design and installation company since 1998 with over 17,000+ installations across Southern California and Michigan including notable commercial installations on The Salk Institute, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the Union Tribune have consistently voted them best solar panel company and their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau are further testament to their standing as the leading residential and commercial solar, battery storage, and EV connectivity provider to homes, businesses, nonprofits and faith-based organizations in Southern California and Michigan. Learn more at www.stellarsolarcommercial.com www.stellarsolar.net www.stellarsolarmichigan.com