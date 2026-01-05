Safe, Scalable Long-Duration Storage with Vanadium Redox Flow Technology to be Highlighted at CES

Storion Energy LLC, a U.S.-based supplier of Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) components, will showcase its high-quality vanadium electrolyte and stack power assemblies during CES 2026. Storion Energy representatives will be available at Stryten Energy's booth (6929) throughout the technology tradeshow, which takes place January 6-9 in Las Vegas.



More Headlines Articles

"The grid is shifting from short-duration storage to long-duration resilience, and flow batteries were designed for exactly that," said Sue Ozdemir, CEO of Storion Energy. "At Storion, we're making vanadium flow technology accessible through domestic manufacturing and an electrolyte leasing model that removes the biggest barrier to adoption."What is Storion showcasing at CES?A co-branded VRFB will be featured in the booth at CES, showcasing the collaboration between TerraFlow Energy and Storion Energy. The product partnership between the companies demonstrates Storion's ability to produce high-quality vanadium electrolyte and expertise in stack design and manufacturing, which is being leveraged to advance and scale TerraFlow's skid-based architecture.Additionally, Travis Torrey, CTO of Storion Energy, will be a panelist on "Powering the AI Era: The Role of Batteries in Data Center Infrastructure." The discussion takes place on Tuesday, January 6, at 3 p.m. in the Stryten Energy booth (6929). Attendees will learn how a battery-first, technology-agnostic strategy can provide scalable, secure, and domestically manufactured solutions to meet the growing demands on the U.S. grid.How is Storion Energy making flow batteries more accessible?Storion Energy is a joint venture between an affiliate of Stryten Energy LLC and Largo Clean Energy Corp. The company is removing barriers to entry for battery manufacturers by enabling domestic sourcing of price-competitive components for flow batteries, including vanadium electrolyte. Storion combines access to high-quality vanadium from the only operating vanadium mine in the Western Hemisphere with domestic electrolyte production. This establishes a fully integrated, vertical supply chain for utility-scale VRFBs used in long-duration energy storage (LDES) applications.What are the benefits of VRFB technology?VRFB technology offers safe, scalable, long-duration storage for renewables and critical infrastructure like utilities and data centers. With a modular design and non-flammable, recyclable electrolyte, VRFBs provide reliable grid support, flexible capacity, and exceptional durability, often exceeding 20 years of service. Storion Energy's integrated domestic supply chain further improves accessibility and affordability, making VRFBs a resilient and sustainable solution for evolving energy needs.Where can you learn more about Storion Energy?Visit booth 6929 to participate in Storion Energy's panel discussion and learn how VRFB supports utility-scale long-duration energy storage. You can also request a meeting here.About Storion EnergyStorion Energy is bringing energy resilience and security to the flow battery industry by removing the barrier to entry for battery manufacturers with a vertically integrated supply chain providing Power Assembly Stacks and competitively priced electrolyte. Storion is a joint venture between Stryten Energy and Largo Clean Energy Corp., a subsidiary of Largo Inc., one of the world's largest and highest-quality vanadium suppliers that will support scalable domestic electrolyte production to establish a fully integrated vertical supply chain for utility-scale VRFB LDES solutions. VRFB solutions are a safe and reliable option for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) that need to provide energy storage of four or more hours. Storion has locations in Alpharetta, Georgia, and Wilmington, Massachusetts. Learn more at storion.com.