Perovskite Technology Breaks New Ground! BILIGHT Debuts Three Disruptive Products at CES 2026, Reshaping the Home, Office, and Outdoor Energy Ecosystem

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) officially kicked off in Las Vegas today. BiLight Innovations, a pioneer in next-generation energy solutions, leveraged its deep expertise and extensive R&D foundation in perovskite and flexible technologies to launch three flagship innovations on the opening day: the world's most flexible and lightweight rollable photovoltaic (PV) curtain, the world's only lithium-free perovskite electronic nameplate and a revolutionary portable solar scroll demonstrate the company's leadership in flexible technology. Targeting core home and office scenarios respectively, these products have redefined the boundaries of traditional photovoltaic applications. Through technological breakthroughs in flexibility, battery-free design, and scenario-based integration, the launch has attracted widespread attention across the show floor.



As one of the highlights of this exhibition, the flexible perovskite photovoltaic product launched by BiLight Innovations marks a milestone breakthrough in the industry. Adopting independently developed next-generation flexible perovskite materials, the product features a thickness of only 0.1mm, a weight of less than 150g per square meter, and a bending radius of less than 10mm. This enables free rolling capabilities, completely breaking away from the inherent "rigid and bulky" form factors of traditional PV modules. In terms of core performance, its photoelectric conversion efficiency exceeds 18% with excellent low-light sensitivity, ensuring stable power generation even under indoor lighting or cloudy conditions, perfectly balancing practicality with flexibility.The rollable PV curtain built on this core technology seamlessly integrates "photovoltaic power generation" with "home decoration." In appearance, it is indistinguishable from ordinary fabric curtains and can be freely retracted through conventional rails. However, when unfolded, the PV modules on its surface fully absorb natural or indoor light and convert it into electricity, directly powering indoor lamps, smart home appliances, mobile phones, and other devices. Surplus electricity can also be stored in home energy storage equipment, allowing users to achieve true self-sufficiency in home energy. In addition, the curtain integrates multiple functions such as thermal insulation, light shading, and eco-friendly materials, truly achieving "one curtain with multiple uses" and injecting new vitality into the smart home sector."Traditional PV products are mostly confined to fixed scenarios such as rooftops and large-scale power stations. BiLight's flexible PV technology is precisely aimed at shattering this boundary and integrating photovoltaic energy into every corner of life," said a Product Director at BiLight Innovations. The launch of the rollable PV curtain marks the official entry of PV technology from industrial applications into consumer home scenarios. In the future, it will also expand to office spaces, vehicle-mounted environments, and other fields, making green energy accessible to everyone.Battery-Free Electronic Nameplate: Perpetual Power Supply via Indoor Light, Leading Green Office UpgradeIn addition to innovative breakthroughs in home scenarios, the lithium-free perovskite electronic nameplate simultaneously released by BiLight Innovations also reshapes the office environment with a disruptive approach. Adopting a combined solution of "perovskite PV module + low-power e-paper display," the core highlight of this product lies in its complete elimination of lithium batteries, relying entirely on indoor light for power. This allows the device to completely break free from the dependence on traditional power sources.The perovskite PV panel integrated into the product surface can effectively generate electricity under ordinary indoor lighting (500 lux), realizing "seamless charging and continuous operation" without external power supplies or battery replacements. Equipped with an ultra-low-power e-paper display screen, it consumes only a minute amount of electricity when refreshing content, perfectly matching the photovoltaic power supply mode. In practical applications, the electronic nameplate can flexibly display names, positions, contact information, meeting agendas, and other data, supporting real-time updates via Bluetooth. It is designed to adapt to various scenarios such as business meetings, exhibition receptions, and office workstations.Compared with traditional paper nameplates, it solves the pain points of resource waste and the inability to update information in real-time; compared with standard battery-powered electronic nameplates, it avoids problems such as frequent charging, battery aging, and environmental pollution, realizing a dual upgrade of "green office" and "intelligent efficiency.""By optimizing the low-light conversion efficiency of perovskite materials and matching them with high-efficiency energy collection and management chips, we have achieved a stable power supply in indoor light environments. This is a first in the global electronic nameplate field," introduced a BiLight Innovations' staff member. In the future, this technical solution will also expand to more IoT devices such as electronic price tags and smart doorplates, promoting the construction of a "battery-free photovoltaic IoT" ecosystem.Portable Flexible PV Panel: Rollable Design for On-the-Go Power SupplyComplementing its home and office-focused innovations, BiLight Innovations also unveiled a game-changing portable flexible photovoltaic panel at CES 2026, expanding its perovskite technology footprint into outdoor scenarios. This rollable PV solution inherits the company's core flexible perovskite material, featuring a compact scroll-like design that redefines on-the-go energy convenience. It can be effortlessly unfolded by pulling both ends with hands—one in each hand—transforming from a tight roll into a full-size power-generating surface in seconds, while its thin fabric-like thickness make it easy to stow in a backpack or travel bag, eliminating the bulk of traditional rigid portable PV panels. Ideal for hiking, camping, beach trips and other outdoor activities, it directly addresses the demand for hassle-free off-grid power.Maintaining BiLight's high performance standards, the panel boasts a photoelectric conversion efficiency exceeding 18% and strong low-light adaptability, ensuring reliable power generation even under overcast skies or shaded conditions. Equipped with built-in USB-C and USB-A ports, it seamlessly charges smartphones, iPads, power banks and other mobile devices, while its eco-friendly, durable material resists minor scratches and moisture to adapt to various outdoor environments.Unified Core Technology, Diverse Scenarios: Leading New Trends in the PV IndustryThe simultaneous launch of the three products is not an isolated innovation, but a concentrated embodiment of BiLight Innovations' technical accumulation in three core areas: perovskite photovoltaics, flexible encapsulation and low-power energy management. Whether it is the flexible rollable design for residential scenarios, the lithium-battery-free power supply solution for office scenarios, or the portable rollable product for outdoor mobile needs, all are developed around the core logic of "bringing PV technology closer to life", fully demonstrating the unique advantages of perovskite materials in three dimensions: low-light conversion efficiency, flexible form adaptation and low-power scenario compatibility.At the exhibition site, BiLight Innovations' booth was always crowded with visitors. The dynamic demonstration of the rollable PV curtain, immersive experience of the lithium-battery-free electronic nameplate, and outdoor scenario simulation of the portable PV panel attracted a large number of attendees to stop and consult in depth. Many industry insiders commented that these three products not only subvert the traditional perception of PV products as "rigid, bulky and scenario-limited", but also accelerate the iteration of PV technology from the "energy supply side" to the "scenario application side". Such innovations provide a new path for the diversified development of the industry and are expected to lead the global PV industry into a new era of flexibility, scenario integration and battery-free applications.From home energy self-sufficiency to green office upgrading, and to outdoor mobile energy supply, BiLight Innovations has fully demonstrated the multi-scenario adaptability of perovskite technology with three disruptive products at CES 2026. Looking ahead, with the continuous iteration of technology and expansion of application scenarios, PV energy is expected to be truly integrated into every corner of life, pushing the global green and low-carbon transition into a more concrete and efficient new stage.About BiLight InnovationsBiLight Innovations is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the R&D and application of perovskite photovoltaic technology. With core advantages in flexible perovskite materials, low-power energy management, and scenario-based product development, the company is committed to promoting the popularization of photovoltaic energy in home, office, and IoT fields, contributing to global green and low-carbon development.