Trina Storage Large-Scale Fire Test: Full-Process Results and System-Level Safety Performance

Fremont, Calif., January 20, 2026 - In November 2025, Trina Storage completed a large-scale fire test of its Elementa 2 Pro energy storage system, evaluating the system's enclosure integrity, fire isolation, and reliability of critical systems under extreme fire conditions. The test was performed and certified by two international authorities: TÜV Rheinland and a North American fire safety and engineering authority, The Hiller Companies (Hiller). The test was conducted in accordance with the latest international standards NFPA 855:2026 and UL 9540A:2025-11, under conditions exceeding the standard requirements by reducing the spacing between containers to just 10 centimeters, creating a more severe thermal challenge to assess system-level safety margins.



More Headlines Articles

Adjacent container cell temperatures remained well below safety thresholds During the test, the initiation container experienced sustained flames exceeding 1300°C, simulating an extreme fire scenario. Cells in adjacent containers remained far below critical safety limits:• Cell temperature in back-to-back container: below 43.9°C• Cell temperature in side-by-side container: below 23.9°C• Cell temperature in face-to-face container: below 28.6°CThese temperatures are well under the cell venting points, surpassing UL 9540A acceptance criteria and outperforming typical industry and global? benchmarks. No thermal propagation occurred, demonstrating the effectiveness of the system's multi-layered safety design, including enclosure structure, fire-resistant materials, and thermal protection strategies. Throughout the fire exposure, the fire alarm in the initiation container continued operating until power was lost, confirming the robustness of the communication system under extreme conditions.Post-test inspections confirm structural integrity and operational reliabilityFollowing the fire test, inspections showed that the electrical cabinets in the initiation container were intact, with internal separation maintained by multi-layer isolation. Adjacent containers remained structurally sound and fully functional. Fire protection systems in adjacent containers maintained 100% availability, module-level thermal management systems remained operational, and cell charge/discharge performance was unaffected.The results show that the Elementa 2 Pro maintains strong system-level reliability and thermal isolation under severe fire conditions. By exceeding standard acceptance criteria, the test underscores Trina Storage's engineering capability and leadership in safe energy storage system design.About Trina Storage Solutions U.S.Trina Storage Solutions U.S., a business unit of Trina Solar U.S. established in 2015, is a leading provider of integrated energy storage solutions. Building on nearly three decades of solar and storage expertise, Trina Storage delivers safe, reliable, and cost-effective systems that accelerate the clean energy transition. To date, Trina has deployed more than 12 GWh of storage capacity worldwide.