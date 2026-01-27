PVH USA Advances Low-Carbon Solar Infrastructure with Sustainable-by-Design Tracker Innovation

HOUSTON (January 27, 2026) - As the global solar industry continues to scale, expectations around sustainability are rising just as quickly. Beyond energy generation alone, developers and stakeholders are increasingly focused on reducing emissions across the entire value chain, from raw material sourcing and manufacturing to installation and decades-long operation. Meeting these expectations will be essential to delivering the next generation of renewable energy infrastructure.



PV Hardware USA (PVH USA) is addressing this challenge by combining advanced tracker technology with responsible material sourcing. Through the integration of low-carbon steel into its AxoneDuo Infinity solar tracker, the company is demonstrating how performance, innovation and sustainability can work together to support solar projects that are sustainable by design."Reducing the carbon footprint of solar infrastructure requires a holistic approach," said Jose Luis Briongos, Global Procurement Manager of PVH USA. "While solar energy is inherently clean, the materials and processes behind the systems matter more than ever. By incorporating low-carbon steel into AxoneDuo Infinity, we are taking meaningful steps to lower emissions across the value chain without compromising performance or reliability."AxoneDuo Infinity is engineered to deliver high energy yields, long-term durability and adaptability across a wide range of project conditions. The use of low-carbon steel enhances the sustainability profile of the tracker while maintaining the structural integrity required for utility-scale solar installations. This approach reflects a growing industry shift toward embedding sustainability considerations at the design stage rather than treating them as an afterthought."As customers and policymakers place greater emphasis on lifecycle emissions, solutions like AxoneDuo Infinity help bridge the gap between ambition and execution," Briongos said. "Innovation is not just about improving technology. It is also about making responsible choices that accelerate the transition to a truly low-carbon energy future."By aligning advanced engineering with responsible sourcing, PVH USA continues to support solar developers seeking to meet increasingly stringent environmental standards. The company's focus on sustainable-by-design solutions underscores its commitment to enabling renewable energy projects that deliver long-term value for customers, communities and the climate. As the solar industry evolves, PVH USA remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, helping ensure that the infrastructure powering the clean energy transition is as sustainable as the energy it produces.To learn more about the importance of low-carbon steel in solar infrastructure, download the AxoneDuo data sheet. For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Heidi Bethel at 775-338-8420 or heidi@themaverickpr.com.About PV Hardware (PVH)At PV Hardware (PVH), we provide cutting-edge solar tracking solutions designed to maximize performance and adaptability. Our portfolio includes single-axis trackers in single-row and dual-row configurations, seamlessly integrated with advanced control systems to optimize efficiency and minimize energy loss across a wide range of solar projects.As a fully integrated manufacturer, we design, produce, and supply our own trackers, ensuring complete control over the value chain. This allows us to tailor solutions to the specific needs of any project, adapting to diverse terrains, soil conditions, and climates while providing fast, reliable service without third-party dependencies.With over 40 GW of solar trackers supplied worldwide, PVH operates from advanced manufacturing facilities in Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. Our new manufacturing headquarters in the USA further strengthens our ability to meet the growing demand for locally sourced solutions with unmatched efficiency. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, PVH continues to drive the global transition to renewable energy.