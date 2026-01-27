SMA and CEP Expand Partnership to Launch U.S. Integration of Medium Voltage Power Stations

"This expansion builds on nearly two decades of partnership and reflects our commitment to meeting U.S. customers where they are," says Jay Arghestani, managing director of large-scale sales, technology and marketing at SMA America. "Domestic integration helps shorten project timelines, reduce shipping complexities and may contribute to domestic content strategies under the Inflation Reduction Act and modifications under the One Big Beautiful Bill."



SMA begins the process by manufacturing the inverter in Germany, which is then shipped to CEP's facility in Arkansas. CEP integrates the inverter with an American-made medium-voltage transformer and monitoring equipment to form a complete skid and performs final testing to ensure system quality prior to delivery.SMA and CEP have worked together for 18 years, with CEP serving as SMA's trusted partner for MVPS integration and logistics. To support U.S. demand and shorten delivery timelines, CEP has opened a new facility in Little Rock, Arkansas dedicated to domestic integration.Initial integration started in January, with a major customer project scheduled to be delivered by the end of February 2026. Increasing availability of U.S.-based content is planned as domestic capacity ramps up."CEP is proud to deepen our partnership with SMA as we bring MVPS integration to the United States," said Mario Melodia, chief executive officer of CEP. This investment positions us to support faster delivery, local expertise and the growing needs of utility-scale projects across the country."The MVPS combines a central inverter, transformer and switchgear in a 20-foot skidded container designed for utility-scale solar and storage applications. U.S.-based integration helps accelerate project execution, simplify logistics and enhance service responsiveness by having resources positioned domestically.This collaboration marks a key milestone in SMA's global-to-local strategy, reinforces its longstanding commitment to the U.S. market and aligns with national goals for energy independence and clean power infrastructure."The United States is our most important market and remains one of the fastest-evolving clean energy markets in the world," said Florian Bechtold, executive vice president, large scale, SMA Solar Technology AG. "Establishing local integration capabilities is a strategic step that supports our customers, strengthens our supply chain and advances clean energy deployment."