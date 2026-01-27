Yes Solar Announces Annual Maintenance Plan Offering Discounts and Savings

Yes Solar Solutions, a provider of solar energy systems, has introduced a new comprehensive Annual Maintenance Agreement complemented by an advanced customer portal. This initiative aims to streamline the management of solar installations and provide enhanced support for system owners. This offering addresses the evolving needs of the solar industry, particularly as systems age and original installation warranties expire. Roughly 684 million solar modules in the United States are approaching their end-of-warranty (EOW) period. In cases where installers close, customers are often left with "useless systems" because they cannot find companies to honor labor warranties.



More Headlines Articles

To explore the full advantages of this new maintenance agreement and gain access to the integrated customer portal, individuals are encouraged to visit Yes Solar or call 919-459-4155. Discover how this solution can optimize your solar energy experience and provide peace of mind.Key benefits and distinguishing features of this Annual Maintenance Agreement include:• 24/7 Monitoring Portal: Continuous access to your solar system's performance and operational status.• Self-Service Ticket Creation: The ability to independently generate service requests.• Priority Service Handling: Expedited response and scheduling for service calls.• Discounts on Parts and Labor: Reduced costs for necessary repairs and component replacements.• Monthly Production Reports: Regular summaries of your system's energy generation and performance."The Yes annual maintenance plan was a result of demand from solar system owners whose installers had left the market, or whose warranties had expired. This is insurance for discounted services and the proprietary portal providing peace of mind," said Stew Miller, Co-Founder and President of Yes Solar.The Yes customer portal is a unified platform for managing all aspects of a solar energy system. Instead of navigating multiple interfaces, customers can now access information and control various components from a single point. This integration covers a range of technologies, including:• Solar Panels: Monitor the performance and health of your photovoltaic array.• Inverters: Track the efficiency and operational status of your power conversion units.• Battery Backup Systems: View the charge levels and functionality of your energy storage.• System Monitoring: Access real-time data and historical performance reports for your entire setup.Users can easily initiate requests to add more solar panels or integrate additional battery storage. Furthermore, the portal facilitates direct creation of service tickets. The combination of the Annual Maintenance Agreement and the Yes portal offers a new way for customers to navigate a changing solar landscape.Yes Solar Solutions is a locally owned, owner-managed solar installer in Cary, NC with over 2,500 solar and energy storage projects installed for both residential and commercial customers. Yes Solar is one of the few North Carolina solar companies accredited by the North American Board of Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) and holds unlimited General Contractor and Electrical licenses.