AltEnergymag - Exhibitor Insights and News from NABCEP (Part 2)

The advanced-level content presented at the annual NABCEP CE Conference is geared toward PV industry professionals who have experience with PV installation, solar + storage, technical sales, design, O&M, or system inspection. This is the only industry event that allows NABCEP Board Certified Professionals to obtain as many as 21 hours of continuing education units needed to recertify. Noncertified renewable energy professionals seeking to advance their career can earn up to 18 hours towards becoming NABCEP Board Certified by attending the CE Conference.

Insights from Morningstar Corporation: NABCEP brings the leading installation professionals together completely focused on improving their skills, which makes it a singularly important event for a solar manufacturer specializing in components for engineered systems. Morningstar is able to present new products and demonstrate the uses for existing ones in new, market-driven applications, and since Morningstar has a large international profile we're able to bring back lessons learned around the globe that may be useful in North America. Morningstar will be participating in two trainings this year: Management and data operations-focused course: This covers the powerful features of Morningstar's embedded Live View Web app which allows advanced hardware configuration using any web browser or mobile device without the need for internet. Focus is on data capabilities enabled by a suite of industry-centric data protocols and communication options including Modbus and SNMP used in multiple applications, and training on how to deploy, control and monitor systems at scale using industry-standard protocols. Our Ethernet Meterbus Connector EMC-1 is now SNMP-enabled to provide system designers with a flexible network communications device that works with a number of Morningstar products, such as our iconic TriStar charge controller. These tools are increasingly becoming central to solar-powered networks and systems used in light commercial and other applications; this course will provide solar installers with the basics to master them for success in those areas. Get to know the newest technology in advanced solar inverter/chargers: Morningstar's MultiWave high-frequency inverter/charger represents the next-generation in power conversion technology, combining low-frequency stability and surge capability with the proven advantages of high-frequency design: lighter weight for easier installation, and more agile and efficient electronics. It is expandable with add-on modules for generator operation, relay controls, advanced battery functions and more. The session covers the features and advantages of the Multiwave as well as setup and commissioning of its various modes of operation, with focus on its powerful built-in scheduler and Live View Web app enabling data management capabilities including viewing system performance data, loading common configurations, and expanding with Ready Block™ modules In the Morningstar booth you will also be able to see the SNMP-enabled EMC-1, the MultiWave high-frequency inverter/charger, which is a breakthrough in power conversion technology by providing the surge capability and stability of a low-frequency inverter with the agility and efficiency of a high frequency design. It's a complementary product to our Energy Storage Partner/ESP battery program, since the MultiWave inverter/charger has features and capabilities uniquely applicable to advanced energy storage, specifically lithium batteries.