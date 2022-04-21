Avoid Cross-mating of PV Connectors

Mating connectors from different manufacturers in a PV system is comparable to installing incalculable technical and legal risks or hidden time bombs.

Not only the selection of quality components but also their correct handling is crucial for the PV plant's profitability and safety. Therefore, it is essential to know and understand the technical impacts when installing and connecting the various elements and to follow the respective regulations.

There are no established standards for connector design and technology in the field of photovoltaic, but a quasi-standard is set with the connector type MC4 from Stäubli (formerly under the name of Multi-Contact). Thus, several manufacturers claim to produce "Stäubli compatible", "MC4 pluggable", "MC4 connectable" components. We strongly support the local directives as well as international standards that prohibit the coupling of connectors of different manufacturers. Doing cross-connection is not permitted under any circumstances and may lead to severe damages.

Our own experience with many incidents over more than 20 years, and, above all, third-party studies like SolarBankability, the IEA PVPS report on "Quantification of Technical Risks in PV Power Systems", a study of a group of international scientists or the statement of TUV Rheinland, state unequivocally that cross-mating of different connector brands increases the technical but also the legal risk of a PV system enormously. In addition, this often results in connector failures, power loss, and safety hazards. At worst, this damage may even lead to a fire. Such problems consequently have a negative impact on the return on investment (ROI) and the cost of electricity (LCOE).