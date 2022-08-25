S-5! at RE+ 2022

Tell us about your company.

S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions since 1992. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps attach ancillary items to standing seam and exposed-fastened metal roofs, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. Made in the U.S.A., S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 2 million metal roofs worldwide, including 5.9 GW of solar PV, providing strength and longevity never before seen. To learn more, visit www.S-5.com.

Your company will be exhibiting at RE+, what is it that makes this an important event for your company?

SPI/RE+ is the premier solar industry event in the United States. For that reason, it is a must-attend show for S-5! – both as an exhibitor and as a presenter. It is the best opportunity for us to meet all our solar industry customers and other industry players all in one place.

What makes your booth a must visit for RE+ Attendees?

Metal roofing provides an ideal platform for mounting rooftop solar as it is the only roof type with a service life that exceeds the service life of a solar PV system. It is also the most sustainable roofing type and is conducive to lower solar installation costs. S-5! Is the largest company exhibiting solar attachments for metal roofing and offers the largest collection of tested and engineered solar metal roof attachments in the world.

RE+ has many educational sessions, forums & Demo's, is your company involved in any of them this year?

S-5! is presenting "Rail-Less Solar on Metal Roofs: Wire Management & Best Practices" in the Installer Theater on Tuesday, September 20th from 4:15-5:15 PM.

When you get a chance to walk the exhibit hall floor yourself, what is it you will be most interested to see? Any educational sessions, pavilions etc. you plan on attending?

The folks at S-5! are interested in the state of the solar attachment space (especially related to metal roofing) and innovations for mounting systems. We are normally extremely busy manning our booth and meeting with customers that we find it challenging to attend educational sessions.

Alternative Energy is undertaking rapid advancements, be it Solar Power, Energy Storage, or Smart Grid. Data and Automation is a huge part for many companies, give us an idea on how your company and product is utilizing advancements in data and automation.

We are always improving our manufacturing processes with growing state-of-the-art equipment and automation at our Texas-based manufacturing facility. Manufacturing in the U.S. has never been more important to S-5! We are able to compensate for many of the supply chain and escalating cost issues affecting our industry through expansion and production efficiencies.

Give us your thoughts on what the future holds for the Alternative Energy Industry.

With metal roofing providing the ideal platform for mounting rooftop solar due to its long service life, sustainability, and lower solar installation costs, we are optimistic about the future of the alternative energy industry, solar in particular, and the growth of metal roofing within the space.

About Rob Haddock

S-5! CEO and Founder, Rob Haddock is a former contractor, award-winning roof-forensics expert, author, lecturer and building envelope scientist who has worked in various aspects of metal roofing for five decades. Together with his son, Dustin, they co-invented, a rail-less direct-attach solar solution that provides a simple, secure method to "lay & play" PV modules with tested, engineered, cost-saving, attachment to the only roof type that outlasts the solar—the metal roof.