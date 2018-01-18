Siemens Gamesa awarded two wind turbine projects totaling 330 MW of G132-3.465 MW turbines in the U.S.

-The company will supply 47 units of G132-3.465 MW wind turbines to Sammons Renewable Energy for the Midway wind project and an additional 48 units of the same turbine type to an undisclosed customer for another project -In total, Siemens Gamesa will provide 95 units of its G132-3.465 MW wind turbines -First orders for G132-3.465 MW turbines in the U.S.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has signed two orders in the U.S. for the supply of 95 of its G132-3.465 MW wind turbines totaling 330 MW. Once both wind farms are completed, they can produce enough energy to power over 100,000 average U.S. homes.



Siemens Gamesa will supply 47 G132-3.465 MW wind turbines for the Midway Wind project, located in San Patricio County, Texas. The project was awarded by Apex Clean Energy and recently acquired by Sammons Renewable Energy. The order also includes a 10-year, full scope service and maintenance agreement, and is slated to be completed in late 2018.Once installed, the Midway project increases Siemens Gamesa's presence in Texas to over 2,000 wind turbines, totaling more than 4 GW across more than 30 projects. This is the fourth project that Siemens Gamesa has partnered on with Apex."We are pleased to once again work with Siemens Gamesa and to have found a strong new partner in Sammons Renewable Energy," says Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex. "We look forward to providing construction management and asset management services for Midway Wind. With the addition of this project, Apex's asset management portfolio will encompass nearly 1,700 MW of clean energy."The second project with an undisclosed customer will feature 48 G132-3.465 MW wind turbines and is scheduled for commissioning in 2019. This project represents the first U.S. order for this specific turbine.The G132-3.465 MW wind turbine features an output of 3.465 megawatts and a rotor diameter of 132 meters, making it one of the most efficient and cost-effective solutions for medium wind sites."We are pleased to have been selected for these orders here in the U.S. The G132-3.465 MW wind turbines are a perfectly suited to address the diversity of the wind conditions in the U.S. market," says JosÃ© Antonio Miranda, Onshore Americas CEO, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.With more than 150 project sites across 32 U.S. states and its territories, Siemens Gamesa has installed more than 17 GW in the U.S., enough energy to power over five million average homes.Further information is available at: www.siemensgamesa.comFollow us on Twitter at: twitter.com/SiemensGamesa