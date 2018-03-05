Hydrogen + Fuel Cells NORTH AMERICA Announces California Hydrogen Business Council and California Hydrogen Fuel Cell Partnership to Support Trade Show at SPI 2018

Chicago, IL and Sacramento, CA - Following the successful premiere of the Hydrogen + Fuel Cells NORTH AMERICA (H2+FC NA) trade show at Solar Power International (SPI) 2017, the event again will be staged alongside SPI 2018 at the Convention Center in Anaheim, California from September 24-27. The two major California hydrogen industry associations, the California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) and the California Hydrogen Fuel Cell Partnership (CaFCP), have partnered with H2+FC NA 2018 to increase awareness of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies.



California has a long history of supporting renewable energy deployment and is the biggest driver for hydrogen and fuel cell market expansion in the United States. "In combination, solar and hydrogen energy offer the ultimate zero emission fuel for all energy applications," said Jeff Serfass, CHBC Executive Director. "Therefore, the CHBC sees great value in participating in this great solar event in California and is pleased to help build the business understanding of hydrogen energy solutions.""Hydrogen + Fuel Cells NORTH AMERICA combines the innovation of HANNOVER MESSE with the largest deployment of hydrogen-powered FCEVs in the world," said Bill Elrick, CaFCP's Executive Director. "We're excited to be part of this great event and offer all attendees the opportunity to drive a fuel cell electric vehicle."In cooperation with these two major hydrogen industry organizations, H2+FC NA 2018 will offer attendees the chance to visit a hydrogen fueling station in Anaheim. Attendees also will be able to test-drive fuel cell electric vehicles during the trade show in September."Securing the major hydrogen industry associations as partners to support our trade show is a key milestone," said Larry Turner, President and CEO of Hannover Fairs USA, organizer of the Hydrogen + Fuel Cells NORTH AMERICA event. "With the support of the CHBC and CaFCP, we expect to double the event's booth space and expand to more than 60 exhibitors and partners on the show floor," added Turner.CHBC and CaFCP members offer innovative solutions to solar and wind industry attendees of H2+FC NA 2018 and members of both organizations will be invited to exhibit and attend.H2+FC NA 2018 will feature key renewable energy topics, including hydrogen generation, storage and transportation, fuel cell systems and applications, as well as stationary, automotive and mobile fuel cell applications, and special markets, components and supplying technology, fuel cell and battery testing. Exhibitors and leading industry experts will showcase company presentations and will be on hand for discussions and interviews that will connect the solar and the hydrogen industry during the H2+FC NA 2018 forum program.SPI 2018 expects to secure 700 exhibitors and 20,000 attendees from across the solar industry and adjacent sectors. Additionally, the Energy Storage International (ESI), the largest energy storage event in North America with more than 160 exhibitors, will be co-located with SPI 2018.About Hydrogen + Fuel CellsAs part of the HANNOVER MESSE, the world's largest industrial technology innovation trade show held annually in Hannover, Germany, the Hydrogen + Fuel Cells trade show is Europe's largest exhibition for hydrogen, fuel cells and stationary batteries. The first Hydrogen + Fuel Cells NORTH AMERICA trade show was staged alongside SPI 2017 in Las Vegas. The inaugural show secured significant interest from more than 20,000 attendees and featured 40 exhibitors and partners showcasing their latest hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. For more information on H2+FC NA at SPI 2018, please visit http://www.h2fc-fair.com/usa/.About Hannover Fairs USAHannover Fairs USA, Inc. (HFUSA) is the U.S. subsidiary of Hannover, Germany's Deutsche Messe - one of the world's largest and most active organizers of industrial technology events. Chicago, Illinois-based HFUSA helps U.S. companies expand domestically and internationally through exhibit and sponsorship opportunities at Deutsche Messe's worldwide portfolio of events. Participation in these events offers U.S. companies an unparalleled opportunity for business development through trade shows and conferences held in Hannover, Germany and North America, as well as in key markets such as China, India, Mexico and Turkey. HFUSA creates qualified new business leads, helps U.S. companies enter new markets and aids them in forming lasting partnerships. For more information, visit www.hfusa.com.About the California Hydrogen Business CouncilThe California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) is comprised of over 100 companies, agencies and individuals involved in the business of hydrogen. Our mission is to advance the commercialization of hydrogen in the energy sector, including transportation, goods movement, and stationary power systems to reduce emissions and dependence on oil. More information at www.californiahydrogen.org.About the California Fuel Cell PartnershipFounded in 1999, the California Fuel Cell Partnership is an industry/government collaboration aimed at expanding the market for fuel cell electric vehicles powered by hydrogen to help create a cleaner, more energy-diverse future with no-compromises zero emission vehicles. More information at www.cafcp.org.