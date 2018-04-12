SolarEdge Wins Edison Award

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, was voted the Gold Winner for its HD-Wave inverter technology in the Renewable Energy Category by the Edison Awards™, one of the premier awards program in the United States recognizing innovation. SolarEdge joined some of the world's most recognized companies for the awards ceremony celebrating 31 years of honoring innovators and innovations.



Applying a novel approach to inverter design, SolarEdge's HD-Wave technology represents a significant leap in the evolution of solar inverters. This technology dramatically reduces the size and weight of the inverter's magnetics by means of advanced digital processing. The new technology also increases reliability and optimizes the performance of solar energy systems to reach record-breaking inverter efficiency of 99%. This advancement enables more solar power to be produced at lower costs."Our judges recognized SolarEdge as a true innovator out of the many products in its category," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards."SolarEdge's inverter with HD-Wave technology has already been recognized by the PV industry with awards for its innovation and potential to accelerate the proliferation of solar energy," stated Guy Sella, CEO of SolarEdge, Founder. "It is an honor to be selected and to be a beneficiary of an Edison Award, which recognizes companies from all industries for their innovation and business."The ballot of nominees for the Edison Awards was judged by a panel of more than 3,000 leading business executives including past award winners, academics and leaders in the fields of product development, design, engineering, science and medical.About the Edison Awards™The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The Awards have been recognizing and honoring the best in innovations and innovators since 1987. They honor game-changing innovations that are at the forefront of new product and service development, marketing and human-centered design, and are one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of successful innovation. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com.About SolarEdge TechnologiesSolarEdge provides an intelligent inverter solution that has changed the way power is harvested and managed in solar photovoltaic systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter system maximizes power generation at the individual PV module-level while lowering the cost of energy produced by the solar PV system. Supporting increased PV proliferation, the SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, smart energy management, and a cloud-based monitoring platform. SolarEdge's solutions address a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge is online at http://www.solaredge.com