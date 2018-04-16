BE INSPIRED AND INFORMED BY THE ALL-ENERGY/SUMS 2018 CONFERENCES IN GLASGOW, UK

With well over 400 speakers taking part in over 60 conference sessions and five exhibition show floor programmes the All-Energy and co-located Smart Urban Mobility Solutions conferences (SEC, Glasgow 2-3 May) are set to inspire and inform those attending the annual events. The programmes for all are online and are free to attend for all with relevant business/professional interests.



"We have a truly stellar line-up," explains Event Director, Jonathan Heastie from Reed Exhibitions who own and organise the duo of events. "With all four ‘pillars' of All-Energy - renewable power, low carbon heat, energy efficiency, and low carbon transport - come a myriad of luminaries speaking about and discussing the challenges, the opportunities and, importantly, the innovative solutions"We are delighted to welcome Nicola Sturgeon MSP, First Minister of Scotland back to the show to deliver a keynote address and visit the exhibition. Her presence will be backed by two of her Ministers also giving keynote addresses - Paul Wheelhouse MSP, Minister for Business, Innovation and Energy speaking on Thursday 3 May at 09.10 on the Energy Strategy he launched in December; and Humza Yousaf MSP, Minister for Transport and the Islands, talking in the opening session of co-located Smart Urban Mobility Solutions (SUMS 2018)."That's not where political involvement stops. Claire Perry MP, the UK's Minister of State for Energy and Clean Growth, hopes (diary permitting) to join us on Thursday 3 May."Plenary sessions set the sceneThe plenary sessions that start each day's proceedings set the scene with exceptional speakers. At the first day's session, chaired by Keith Anderson ScottishPower's CEO, the First Minister will speak following the ‘Civic Welcome' by Glasgow's Lord Provost. Next, Shell UK's Country Chair, Sinead Lynch will focus on energy transition; The Leader of Glasgow City Council will set the Glasgow scene; and Strathclyde University's Professor Sir Jim McDonald will look back over the year's achievements and predict more to come.All-Energy's close working relationship with Innovate UK sees their Director - Clean Growth and Infrastructure, Ian Miekle, in conversation with Graham Oakes, Upside Energy's Founder and Chief Scientist. Later in the day Innovate UK's Clean Growth and Infrastructure Innovation Showcase aims to connect 36 innovators to investors, potential supply chain partners and new customers to drive forward their organisation's and the UK's clean growth.Day 2's plenary session asks "Electric free for all - anarchy or ecstasy? Will decentralised generation, digital disruption, decarbonisation of transport and customer choice bring benefit to the UK or our power system to its knees?' involving a panel of luminaries chaired by Lindsay McQuade, CEO ScottishPower Renewables.It is not only in the plenary sessions that stars abound. In sessions devoted to every form of renewable generation, to low carbon heating, energy efficiency, and low carbon transport (through the medium of Smart Urban Mobility Solutions) experts in their field will be looking at the latest developments and innovations. There are sessions aimed at specific end-users too - farmers and landowners, those involved in community and local energy, specialists within local authorities; and with the essential links - finance and funding; and the grid -coming under the conference spotlight too. There are also sessions on energy storage; decarbonising industry; on carbon capture and storage; on sustainable and smart cities; disruptive technology; and international trade. For the first time there will be CPD accredited sessions for installers and for DNOs/IDNOs. Once again the 1-2-1 ‘Meet the Buyers' Share fair makes a welcome return to All-Energy.Major exhibition and networking opportunitiesAll four All-Energy ‘pillars' are reflected in the major exhibition with some 300 exhibiting companies and sector-specific trails to be followed, to which has been added the Innovation Trail."Visitors can start planning their visit to what is always a busy show with a tremendous sense of buzzy-ness and participants' determination to do business, by using our trails to locate the exhibitors on whose stands will be the solutions for which they are looking," explains Jonathan Heastie."Onshore wind tops the list at the moment with 79 companies focusing on it; that is closely followed by offshore wind with 63 exhibitors opting to be on that particular trail. Energy efficiency is currently in third place with 59 companies; solar and wave and tidal (marine renewable energy in the conference) are hard on its heels in joint fourth position with 57 organisations listed, with energy storage not far behind at 53."This year we have introduced two free guided tours to help Heat and Energy Efficiency buyers explore All-Energy more efficiently. Other introductions include networking opportunities for farmers and local authority officials; and an investors' breakfast bringing entrepreneurs and investors together."Naturally we couldn't hold All-Energy without its acclaimed Giant Networking Evening. This along with the Civic Reception generously hosted by the Lord Provost of the City of Glasgow takes place once again at the Glasgow Science Centre and is open to all visitors, exhibitors and members of the press attending the duo of shows."Strong supportShepherd and Wedderburn is All-Energy's headline sponsor. Other sponsors include the Crown Estate Scotland, Element Power, Innovate UK, ScottishPower Renewables and WPO. All-Energy is supported by an impressive list of trade associations, government departments, professional bodies and learned societies, and is held in association with the Renewable Energy Association; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; Innovate UK; Sustainable Glasgow; and the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), with Glasgow as its Host City, and the Society for Underwater Technology as Learned Society Patron.Further information and online registrationFull information on all aspects of All-Energy and SUMS 2018 and free online registration are at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.smarturbanmobilitysolutions.com. Both events are neatly encompassed in the show preview at http://www.all-energy.co.uk/Media/Preview/