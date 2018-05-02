Nebraska-based E Energy Adams to Install Whitefox ICETM
Whitefox continues Expansion with its Seventh installation in the U.S.
Adams, NE, May 2, 2018 -E Energy Adams is to be the first ethanol plant in Nebraska to install a Whitefox ICE™ system. Nebraska is the second largest ethanol producing state in the country; its geographic position, abundant ethanol supply and reliable rail transportation gives Nebraska a strategic advantage in serving ethanol markets in the western U.S.
Carl Sitzmann, E Energy Adams CEO said, "I've had positive experience working with membrane technology in other industries and always believed it had the potential to play an important role in improving efficiencies in the ethanol industry. Once I spoke with Whitefox, I knew their membrane technology was right for us. This installation will help us to increase our capacity further while reducing our carbon footprint, both of which are very important to us. We look forward to a long-lasting and successful partnership with Whitefox."
Whitefox's CEO, Gillian Harrison, said, "Carl and his team quickly grasped the benefits of incorporating a Whitefox ICE™ at their plant. Our engineers have really appreciated the collaborative relationship that has developed which has enabled us to jointly design the integration solution to maximize the benefits of adding a Whitefox ICE™. We are delighted to work with E Energy, whose values are aligned with ours - to produce environmentally friendly fuel, add value to the local economy and improve operations and profitability of ethanol production."
"E Energy Adams is an industry leader, not just in operations efficiency, but also in continuous improvement. It is a privilege to work with their team of forward-thinkers as we establish a system design based on their goals and plant specifics," said Paul Kamp, Whitefox VP of Business Development.
Whitefox's Integrated Cartridge Efficiency (Whitefox ICE™) is a membrane-based dehydration technology with a small footprint. It enables producers to reduce energy costs and improve carbon intensity (CI) scores, reduce cooling water costs year-round and reduce operation & maintenance costs by simplifying production, all while increasing revenues from additional ethanol capacity. Whitefox ICE™ can be integrated into existing corn ethanol production plants with minimal disruption. Whitefox's membrane technology can equally be included as a technology upgrade in new greenfield plants.
About E Energy Adams LLC
E Energy Adams, LLC operates a dry mill ethanol plant in southeast Nebraska that processes corn into ethanol. It produces modified wet and dry distillers grain feed products, which are sold to local and regional markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Adams, Nebraska.
About Whitefox Technologies Limited
Established in 2000, Whitefox specializes in technology development and process integration based on its proprietary membrane solutions. Its efficient designs reduce energy and water consumption in ethanol and organic chemical manufacturing processes. Whitefox provides solutions for fuel ethanol, other biofuels, and industrial alcohol production in the U.S., Canada, Europe and South America. www.whitefox.com @WhitefoxTech
