Kyle Kreft, of GEM Energy, recognized among 'Energy Manager Today 75' Honorees of 2018

WALBRIDGE, OH - Kyle Kreft, solar manager for GEM Energy of the Rudolph Libbe Group, has been recognized among the Energy Manager Today 75.



An NABCEP-certified PV Installation Professional, Kreft joined Rudolph Libbe Group in 2010 and has worked at GEM Energy since 2012.His projects include solar arrays for DTE Energy; Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio; President Container in Middletown, NY; the City of Bryan, Ohio; the Army National Guard's Camp Perry in Port Clinton, Ohio; and the Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing in Swanton, Ohio.The Energy Manager Today 75 is a recognition program developed and run by the Environment and Energy Leaders Institute, the convening, best practices, thought leadership and peer-learning arm of Environmental Leader, Energy Manager Today and The Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Conference.GEM EnergyGEM Energy provides comprehensive services and technologies to improve customer business performance and reduce facility operation costs. GEM Energy's expertise encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance. Services include combined heat and power (CHP) systems, HVAC and plumbing, facility management, utility procurement, solar development, building automation controls and energy efficiency solutions. Facilities served are commercial, industrial, institutional and mission critical.GEM Energy is part of the Rudolph Libbe Group (RLG), a one-stop provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management. The full-service contractor, comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties, is focused on ensuring our customers' success. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered in Toledo with offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Lima, Ohio; Ithaca, New York; and Detroit, Michigan areas. For additional information, visit RLGBuilds.com and @RLGbuilds.