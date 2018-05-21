HellermannTyton Debuts Two Extreme-Duty Solar Module Cable Fasteners
Mount and clamp are designed to fit existing module mounting holes.
HellermannTyton, a specialist in the design and manufacture of robust solar fasteners, announces a high-performance Button Mount with Cable Tie and Locking Clamp. The two products fit the predrilled holes of most solar modules. They are rated for extended life in demanding outdoor environments and available for immediate shipping.
The Button Mount with Cable Tie fits most module holes and requires zero insertion force. Once placed through the module's frame, installers can insert the included Solar Tie through the mount on the frame's
opposite surface.
The Locking Clamp fully closes and locks over a cable bundle. This fastener features an integrated fir tree
mount for easy installation and includes a saddle for adding an optional Solar Tie and extending its bundle capacity. Designed with single-axis trackers in mind, it demonstrates exceptional extraction resistance.
"Many installers run standard cable ties directly through sharp module holes, probably because it's fast
and easy; but unfortunately, those ties will fail prematurely," said Product Marketing Manager - Energies
Nick Korth. "So, we made these mounts easy to install but tough enough to withstand sun, wind and movement within module holes for years."
Both products fit holes from 9x12 mm to 9x14 mm and can manage several cables. They are manufactured of high impact modified, heat-resistant, UV stabilized material, which is ideal for long-term
performance in the full range of weather and climate extremes.
# # #
About HellermannTyton
HellermannTyton is a global leader in cable management and protection products, identification systems and network connectivity solutions. Its systems and solutions are specified by major manufacturers and contractors in the OEM, data communications, automotive, heavy equipment, renewable energy and related industries. The company's engineered solutions and innovative products are designed and constructed to meet the strictest quality standards while delivering reliable implementation at the lowest cost. HellermannTyton operates in 37 countries, with North American headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
www.hellermann.tyton.com
Featured Product
Sun Xtender® Deep Cycle AGM Batteries
Sun Xtender® Deep Cycle AGM Batteries for renewable energy storage are manufactured in the USA by Concorde Battery Corporation and are built to the same demanding standards crucial to supporting the aircraft industry. To facilitate maximum conductivity & charge acceptance Sun Xtender® batteries are constructed with copper alloy corrosion free terminals & robust intercell connections. Endurance and optimal float life are achieved through plates thicker than the industry standard. Sun Xtender® Batteries' AGM maintenance free design is an ideal solution for off grid and grid tied systems.