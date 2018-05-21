HellermannTyton Debuts Two Extreme-Duty Solar Module Cable Fasteners

HellermannTyton, a specialist in the design and manufacture of robust solar fasteners, announces a high-performance Button Mount with Cable Tie and Locking Clamp. The two products fit the predrilled holes of most solar modules. They are rated for extended life in demanding outdoor environments and available for immediate shipping.



The Button Mount with Cable Tie fits most module holes and requires zero insertion force. Once placed through the module's frame, installers can insert the included Solar Tie through the mount on the frame'sopposite surface.The Locking Clamp fully closes and locks over a cable bundle. This fastener features an integrated fir treemount for easy installation and includes a saddle for adding an optional Solar Tie and extending its bundle capacity. Designed with single-axis trackers in mind, it demonstrates exceptional extraction resistance."Many installers run standard cable ties directly through sharp module holes, probably because it's fastand easy; but unfortunately, those ties will fail prematurely," said Product Marketing Manager - EnergiesNick Korth. "So, we made these mounts easy to install but tough enough to withstand sun, wind and movement within module holes for years."Both products fit holes from 9x12 mm to 9x14 mm and can manage several cables. They are manufactured of high impact modified, heat-resistant, UV stabilized material, which is ideal for long-termperformance in the full range of weather and climate extremes.# # #About HellermannTytonHellermannTyton is a global leader in cable management and protection products, identification systems and network connectivity solutions. Its systems and solutions are specified by major manufacturers and contractors in the OEM, data communications, automotive, heavy equipment, renewable energy and related industries. The company's engineered solutions and innovative products are designed and constructed to meet the strictest quality standards while delivering reliable implementation at the lowest cost. HellermannTyton operates in 37 countries, with North American headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.www.hellermann.tyton.com