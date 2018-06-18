EigenTherm Solar to Deliver Low-Cost Solar Electricity 24/7 with the Revolutionary FlexForm Solar Collector

AUSTIN, Texas - June 18, 2018 - EigenTherm Solar, Inc. is the latest venture from power conversion industry technologist, inventor, holder of dozens of U.S. and foreign patents, and Ideal Power Founder Bill Alexander. EigenTherm Solar is a concentrated solar power company that has introduced a revolutionary solar thermal collector technology - the FlexForm Collector. The global concentrated solar power (CSP) market size was valued at over USD $3.03 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to grow by 12.7 percent by 2025.



More Headlines Articles

"The FlexForm Collector is the culmination of almost four decades of work and is one of my proudest engineering achievements," said Alexander, president and founder of EigenTherm Solar. "It was designed from the start to achieve the lowest possible costs in concentrating and collecting solar thermal energy and while it is an elegantly simple design, it is also highly effective."The FlexForm Collector's reflector consists of a thin, specular reflective membrane suspended over prepared ground. A linear receiver placed above the reflector optimally absorbs the concentrated sunlight into a heat transfer fluid. Only the receiver moves to track the sun, while the reflector is stationary but changes shape under the influence of a partial vacuum to maintain optimum concentration - hence the name FlexForm. It is a revolutionary, very low-cost and high performance concentrating solar thermal collector for the cost-effective production of utility scale electric power that can deliver power when coupled with proven thermal storage and power block technologies. At scale, EigenTherm Solar expects to be able to deliver electric power at costs significantly lower than fossil fuels, including combined cycle natural gas in the United States.Link to the EigenTherm Solar FlexForm Collector: http://www.eigenthermsolar.com/technology/"The long-term goal of all renewables is to displace most fossil fuels worldwide. Our vision is to do it with a combination of direct-from-the-plant power and power to sun-poor regions from liquefied hydrogen transported globally from EigenTherm Solar plants located in sun-rich regions. These goals require sub $20/MW per hour power around the clock, which I believe the FlexForm Collector coupled with low-cost thermal storage will achieve," added Alexander.About EigenTherm SolarEigenTherm Solar's mission is to develop and bring to market the FlexForm Solar Thermal Collector technology. The FlexForm Collector is a revolutionary, very low cost and high performance concentrating solar thermal collector for the economical production of utility scale solar electric power 24/7 when coupled with proven thermal storage and power block technologies. For more information, please visit: www.eigenthermsolar.comMedia ContactMercom CommunicationsA division of Mercom Capital GroupTel: 512-215-4452eigenthermsolar@mercomcapital.com