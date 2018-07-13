sonnen's Adam Gentner named to Renewable Energy World's First Solar 40 Under 40 Class

sonnen, the global market leader in intelligent residential energy storage, today announced that Adam Gentner, Director of Business Development - Latin American Expansion and Director of Operations for the del Sol Foundation for Energy Security, was named to Renewable Energy World's inaugural list of Solar 40 Under 40 where he was recognized as a changemaker in the solar industry. He received this award on large part for his work in using solar microgrids, sonnen smart energy storage plus PV, to restore power to communities throughout Puerto Rico.



sonnen has been present in Puerto Rico since 2015, when the Company first began selling smart energy storage systems to residential customers and working with the local solar installation partners, like Pura Energia. Gentner's passion for clean energy and aptitude for working with local leaders has been instrumental in growing sonnen's presence in Puerto Rico and establishing the company's expansion into Latin America. He has successfully identified new markets where solar + storage bring value to residents, successfully expanding sonnen's reach beyond North America.In October 2017, shortly after Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico, Gentner, along with members of the sonnen team and local installation partners came together to support the people of Puerto Rico by donating 13 humanitarian microgrids. These microgrids, consisting of a sonnen smart energy storage system and a solar array, have restored power at critical sites around the island in communities where the grid was destroyed, including schools, a healthcare clinic and community kitchens, effectively saving and improving lives. Gentner worked with local community and government leaders to assess needs across the island and identify the best locations for these microgrid sites.As part of sonnen's continued to commitment to Puerto Rican energy independence and security, Company executives, including Gentner, formed the del Sol Foundation for Energy Security, a non-profit organization that will continue to provide clean, reliable, and resilient energy to those who need it most. Gentner serves as Director of Operations for the Foundation where he continues to drive adoption of clean energy solutions with the goal of creating an island-wide network of energy-resilient communities."Adam Gentner has been a great leader for sonnen in Puerto Rico and Latin America, and we are incredibly proud that the industry is recognizing his impactful work in expanding the reach of clean energy," said Blake Richetta, sonnen Senior Vice-President and head of U.S. Operations. "Through his hands-on approach to spreading sonnen's technology and message, he has worked closely with partners and installers and, perhaps most importantly, established leaders in communities by advocating for the benefits of solar + storage. His drive and dedication not only inspire his colleagues, but also inspire a broader movement toward empowering people to take charge of their energy future, especially in the face of future natural disasters like Hurricane Maria."Gentner has been working in the renewable energy industry for six years, exhibiting a passion for working toward a change in how humans produce, consume and interact with energy. He has held the positions of sonnen's Director of Business Development - Latin American Expansion and Director of Operations for the del Sol Foundation since January 2018. Prior to that, Gentner worked as Head of Service for sonnen, developing a service platform for the U.S. market, implementing best-practices and coordinating with the production and sales teams as well as solar + storage customers. Gentner, along with others who were named to the Solar 40 Under 40 list, was recognized during the 2018 Intersolar North America Conference in San Francisco.About sonnenAt sonnen, we believe clean, affordable, and reliable energy for all is one of the greatest challenges of our time. sonnen is a proven global leader in intelligent energy management solutions that provide greater energy control for residential customers through increased solar self-consumption, reduced peak energy usage and reliable backup power during outages - contributing to a cleaner and more reliable energy future. sonnen has won several awards for its energy innovations, including the 2018 Fast Company Most Innovative Companies in Energy, 2017 Zayed Future Energy Prize, MIT's Technology Review's 50 Smartest Companies in 2016, Global Cleantech 100 for 2015-2017, Greentech Media's 2016 Grid Edge Award for innovation, and Cleantech's 2015 Company of the Year Award in both Israel and Europe.