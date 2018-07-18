Global Energy Demand to Soar; Lead Batteries Poised to Meet Renewable Energy Storage Needs

Global energy demand is expected to increase by 30 percent between 2018 and 2040, the equivalent of adding another China and India to our planet. To respond, the marketplace is identifying new and greener energy sources like solar, wind and water. Each requires robust energy storage.



Essential Energy Everyday has published a new Information Brief presenting the role of lead batteries in storing renewable energy. The brief includes eight case studies of wind and solar microgrids from the U.S. and around the world that illustrate how lead batteries deliver performance, cost efficiency, scalability, sustainability, safety and reliability.By 2040, renewable energy is expected to deliver 40 percent of total power. But according to Dr. Alistair Davidson, director of the Advanced Lead Acid Battery Consortium (ALABC), this additional electricity generation is not fully leveraged if not paired with storage."Demand for renewable energy storage is set to grow substantially in the coming years, which provides a significant opportunity for battery energy storage. This huge increase in demand cannot be met by one technology alone," Davidson said. "Lead batteries, which already account for about three quarters of the world's rechargeable batteries in terms of stored energy, meet all the requirements for renewables storage and also provide a unique combination of reliability, safety, sustainability and competitive pricing." He also noted, "The challenge for business and policymakers is to continue to create the best conditions for companies to invest in research and innovation so that we can capture the full potential of wind and solar generated energy in the decades ahead."About Essential Energy EverydayEssential Energy Everyday exists to increase awareness of the critical importance of lead batteries in powering our daily lives. We encourage continued investment in sustainable lead battery technology to store and provide energy on demand. Our initiative is supported by the two global trade associations that represent the lead battery and lead industries, Battery Council International and the International Lead Association.