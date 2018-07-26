RPCS, Array Technologies, CAB Solar, and EBoS Leader Shoals Technologies Group Partner to Bring Streamlined Approach to Solar Project Installations

MONTEREY, CALIF. July 26, 2018 - RP Construction Services, Inc. (RPCS) is pleased to announce their new partnership with solar balance of systems leader Shoals Technologies and CAB Solar, launching their latest turnkey product offering, the Plug-N-Play Solar Tracker system.



This union will bring an even more streamlined approach to RPCS's solar tracker installations, providing custom designed wiring solutions for projects using the Array Technologies, Inc., DuraTrack™ HZ V3 solar tracker.The Plug-and-Play Tracker features the Array Technologies DuraTrack™ HZ v3 single-axis tracker, Shoals Technologies' electric balance of systems wiring solutions, and the Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped (CAB Solar) above ground, messenger wire cable management system.Considered the next evolution in their recognized turnkey solution, RPCS is combining best-in-class American-made products from the industry's top manufacturers to optimize cost, labor, and installation for tracker projects nationwide.This exciting new partnership is aimed at simplifying tracker project install by reducing trenching by 50%, utilizing less specialized labor, and requiring less time—all resulting in faster time to completion and CAPex savings. Shoal's patented wiring systems come pre-labeled and pre-tested, demonstrating their unmatched efficiency and robust construction. Coupled with RPCS's established reputation for turnkey success, this new system will eliminate the need for trenching within the array, reduce risk and complications associated with cost, lessen environmental influence, and improve trade coordination, creating faster, simpler installations. The Plug-N-Play Tracker approach also allows for more solar panels per string and fewer combiner boxes per site, cutting cost and solar electrical complications.Founded in 1996, Shoals Technologies revolutionized solar installations. With solutions second to none in the marketplace, Shoals' solar PV electrical balance of systems products are installed in some of the largest solar fields around the world.Through innovation and diversification, Shoals has grown exponentially since its founding, and currently holds the largest market share of electric balance of systems, maintaining a diverse portfolio of PV balance of systems products manufactured in Tennessee. Shoals Technologies' unmet reliability and performance is backed by their extensive in-house testing and rigorous quality controls, making them an ideal partner for RPCS's next in line turnkey solution."We're really excited to be working with Shoals on our projects," says Alex Smith, RPCS Chief Sales Officer. "RPCS is constantly striving to make project management easier and to allow our customers to win more projects and trust that the RPCS portion will be executed cleanly. Shoals wiring allows us to do that, as do Array trackers. We can provide a faster installation, a better price, and completely reliable products and project schedules that make executing tracker projects as easy or easier than fixed tilt."CAB Solar, the Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped's solar products division, pioneered the use of above ground cable management in grid-scale solar plants and has continually provided innovative designs and systems to meet customers' needs. The newly released Integrated Grounding Cable Management System uses a copper composite messenger wire and specialized hardware for grounding and is safety listed by Intertek to UL 2703. For over 85 years, their various products routinely exceed the most stringent quality standards demanded by respected national and international customers."CAB systems integrate well with both Array and Shoals, and RPCS is very knowledgeable in how to maximize CAB's benefits. We are excited about the potential," says Tim Wedding, CAB Solar Project Manager.Array Technologies, Inc. is the leading solar tracking solutions and services provider for utility-scale projects. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers the best project returns in the industry. As the chosen tracker for more than 25 GW years of energy production, Array's products have been optimized through unparalleled experience garnered over nearly three decades.RP Construction Services designs and builds ground mount solar projects using the industry's gold standard for quality, the Array Technologies DuraTrack® HZ v3 single-axis tracker. With over 400 MW and over 225 projects completed throughout the United States, RPCS provides full turnkey service and support for the industry's most bankable and reliable tracker. The team at RPCS provides reliable support at every step of the project, delivering a level of quality and efficiency that parallels Array's market reputation."We are excited to partner with RPCS and are glad to support the highly optimized approach to solar construction that RPCS is taking by integrating a great family of products," says Kent Miller, Shoals Technologies Senior Vice President of Sales, of the Plug-N-Play Tracker. "Combining above-ground wire management from CAB Solar Products, the Array Technologies tracker, and the Shoals wire management system is going to help developers and EPCs by providing a schedule-friendly and easier-to-maintain system.""As an electrical guy at the core, there is nothing better than a wireway that is accessible. Through this latest offering, RPCS will be a single point of contact for design, engineering, installation, and procurement. From factory floor to field installation, RPCS makes tracker projects even simpler with the Plug-N-Play Tracker.Together, RPCS, Shoals, Array, and CAB provide customers the next evolution in solar tracker systems, making solar energy a more affordable, lower risk source of clean power for future generations. With over 300 MW and over 180 projects completed or under construction throughout the United States, RPCS provides full turnkey service and support for the industry's most bankable and reliable tracker. RPCS's expert knowledge of Array Technologies' trackers ensures world class turnkey project assistance including site layout optimization, ancillary engineering services, tracker and foundation procurement, and complete mechanical installation. The team at RPCS provides reliable support at every step of the project, delivering a level of quality and efficiency that parallels Array's market reputation. For more information about RPCS, please visit rpcs.com or call us at 831.620.2188.Shoals Technologies Group is a leading manufacturer of balance of systems solutions. Consistently providing customers with innovative designs and superior quality products has contributed to the company's exponential growth since its founding in 1996. With over 25 GW of BOS products deployed globally, Shoals maintains a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including, combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnecting combiner boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses, racking and monitoring solutions. Learn more at www.shoals.com.Array Technologies, Inc. is the leading solar tracking solutions and services provider for utility-scale projects. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers the best project returns in the industry. As the chosen tracker for more than 25 GW years of energy production, Array's products have been optimized through unparalleled experience garnered over nearly three decades. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Australia. For more information, please visit arraytechinc.com.Cambria County Association for the Blind & Handicapped is the manufacturer of CAB Solar Cable Management Systems. CAB Solar pioneered the use of above ground cable management in grid-scale utility plants and has continually provided innovative designs and systems to meet customers' needs. CCABH unites vocational training and a manufacturing business producing quality products that offers employment for persons with disabilities while ensuring worldwide customer satisfaction. For over 85 years, their various products routinely exceed the most stringent quality standards demanded by respected national and international customers. From mops and rugs to cable hangers, hooks, and reflective safety garments, through the years the Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped has manufactured a wide range of useful items. Learn more at www.cabproducts.com.