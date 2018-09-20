Silfab Solar Extends Product Warranty to 25 Years, Power Output to 30 Years

TORONTO, ON - September 20, 2018 - Silfab Solar, North America's leading PV module manufacturer, today announced it is extending its product warranty to 25 years and power output guarantee to 30 years. Silfab has now more than doubled its warranty period based on recent favorable product testing results combined with more than 30 years of actual module performance in the field.



"Since our founding, Silfab has remained dedicated to producing premium PV solar modules that outlast and outperform competitors. We started this commitment more than 30 years ago, and we continue to reach this goal by investing in automation and working with best-in-class technology and other global partners," said Paolo Maccario, COO and General Manager of Silfab.The new warranty period covers Silfab's popular SLA and SLG series modules manufactured after Jan. 1, 2018 and subject to qualification and registration at www.silfab.ca. Silfab's longer warranty periods confirms that its solar modules will remain free of defects and continue to produce maximum power output for decades, with proper handling, installation and maintenance. The warranty announcement comes as Silfab launches its first United States manufacturing operation, and incorporates back-contact technology into its products under an exclusive alliance with DSM of The Netherlands."Long-term reliability and maximum power density from Silfab are undeniable - just look at the performance of our modules installed in the early 1980s in Italy. These solar installations are still performing near their original power output," Maccario said. "Silfab Solar now has one of the most comprehensive - and easiest - warranties in the PV module industry."Silfab has more than 35 years of solar experience and works with international partnerships to design and manufacture some of the highest-output PV modules with superior quality. Silfab continually invests in automating its manufacturing process while dedicating technicians and engineers to focus on quality control and design. New manufacturing methods, such as fully automated bussing, has helped Silfab to drive down the price of solar modules by reducing production costs.###About Silfab:Silfab Solar is a quality international leader in the development, manufacturing and distribution of ultra-high efficiency PV modules with just-in-time manufacturing. Silfab has leveraged more than 35 years of solar experience. Silfab's state of the art manufacturing facilities located in Toronto Canada - and soon in Bellingham, Wash. - have helped pioneer smart module technology, glass on glass solutions and bifacial modules. Silfab's technically innovative process produces superior reliability and performance specifically designed for the North American market. Silfab balances manufacturing capacity between OEM partners, Silfab branded modules and new technology. www.silfab.ca