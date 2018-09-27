SMA is Now Shipping TS4-R-F Rapid Shutdown Solution for NEC 2017 Compliance

ROCKLIN, Calif., September 26, 2018—SMA will now begin shipping the TS4-R-F (Fire Safety) retrofit unit, a module-level power electronics (MLPE) solution that provides rapid shutdown only. The TS4-R-F is the quickest, most cost-effective way to achieve compliance with NEC 2017 690.12 module-level shutdown requirements, which is required by January 1, 2019.



"We recognize the need among residential and commercial installers for a cost-effective solution that offers rapid shutdown capability, and we are pleased to begin shipping the TS4-R-F unit to our partners and customers," said Hannes Knopf, Strategist for SMA's Residential and Commercial Business Unit. "This solution will provide exactly what they need to achieve NEC compliance, without having to invest in solutions that offer unneeded features and functions."Integrators sourcing 2019 shutdown solutions can buy with confidence knowing SMA is the exclusive supplier for the Tigo Energy TS4-R-F unit and will be able to support procurement requests well into next year, when business demand will be greatest. The TS4-R-F is a simple add-on that retrofits a regular standard solar module with a module-level rapid shutdown device. It is compatible with the power line-based SunSpec Communication Signal for Rapid Shutdown, making it simple and robust. Using the existing DC wires between the inverter and module-level electronics as a communication channel significantly reduces installation time. The TS4-R-F also offers outstanding system safety and operational reliability thanks to full integration with SMA's world-leading arc fault detection (AFCI).The product is applicable for both residential and commercial markets. When paired with the TS4-R-F, the Sunny Tripower CORE1 inverter meets NEC 2017 690.12 requirements for commercial projects. SMA's Power+ Solution—which currently offers module-level shutdown, optimization and monitoring—will add the TS4-R-F to its lineup later this year to also provide this standardized rapid shutdown solution for residential installations.SMA's entire U.S. string inverter portfolio will be fully SunSpec Rapid Shutdown compliant in time for customers to meet the module-level rapid shutdown requirements of NEC 2017, which will become mandatory in most states by January 1, 2019.About SMAThe SMA Group with sales of around €900 million in 2017 is a global leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants. SMA offers a wide range of products and solutions that allow for high energy yields for residential and commercial PV systems and large-scale PV power plants. To increase PV self-consumption efficiently, SMA system technology can easily be combined with different battery technologies. Intelligent energy management and digital energy solutions, comprehensive services and operational management of PV power plants round off SMA's range. The company is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, is represented in 19 countries and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide, including 500 working in Development. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,100 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the SDAX index.