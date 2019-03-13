Russelectric to Attend ESA Energy Storage Annual Conference

Hingham, MA - Russelectric, a leading manufacturer of automatic transfer switches and power control systems and solutions, announces that it will be attending the ESA Energy Storage Annual Conference, to be held April 16-18, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Russelectric will showcase their Distributed Energy Controller (or RDEC) at booth 401.



The Russelectric Distributed Energy Controller integrates and optimizes a facility's onsite energy assets into a seamless microgrid: diesel generators, cogen, fuel cells, microturbines, solar PV, batteries, and critical and non-critical demands. At the core of each RDEC, Russelectric's transfer switches, switchgear, and power controller provide physical, data, and control integration of a facility's onsite demand and generation assets.RDEC improves grid outage business continuity while reducing energy costs and carbon footprint. In addition, RDEC improves facility power quality, benefiting internal equipment and reducing utility power quality charges via dynamic islanding capabilities, fast and reliable decoupling, automatic black start of backup generators, seamless grid resynchronization, and more.Depending on power control needs, an optional SCADA and Electric Power Management System can be added. Russelectric can also provide storage systems or work with a user's selected storage supplier.For more information, visit www.russelectric.com/###About RusselectricFounded in 1955, Russelectric® provides high-integrity power control solutions for mission critical applications in the healthcare, information technology, telecommunication, water treatment, and renewable energy markets. The company maintains vertically-integrated manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts and Oklahoma, where it designs and builds a full line of automatic transfer switches, switchgear, and controls. Russelectric products carry the longest and most comprehensive warranty in the industry, and are backed by a team of expert factory-direct field service engineers. To learn more about Russelectric products and the company's commitment to customer satisfaction, visit www.russelectric.com, call (781) 749-6000, or email info@russelectric.com.