Panasonic Solar and Enphase Energy Announce Availability Date of High-Efficiency AC Modules

Panasonic Eco Solutions of North America and Enphase Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that the new Panasonic AC Series Photovoltaic (PV) HIT® N330E AC Module with integrated Enphase IQ 7X™ Microinverter will be available for solar installation companies in late March.



Panasonic's N330E HIT® AC Series Modules combines the efficiency of HIT® solar panels with the intelligence of Enphase microinverters. One of the most efficient panels on the market, the N330E HIT® AC series features high power outputs and greater energy yields due to their industry-leading temperature coefficient of -0.258%/⁰C. The N330E features an integrated seventh-generation Enphase IQ 7X™ microinverter, which leads the industry with broad regulatory compliance, advanced "Smart Grid" features, a high fire safety rating, and 97.5% CEC efficiency. Panasonic HIT® N330E AC Series Modules are guaranteed to keep at least 90.76% of their initial power output, driving value and peace of mind for customers who benefit from the 25-year Panasonic TripleGuard warranty on panels and the Enphase Energy Limited Warranty on the microinverter."In today's market, solar installers look to offer homeowners high powered and efficient modules that maximize output on roofs of every shape and size," said Mukesh Sethi, General Manager, Solar, and Energy Storage Division, Panasonic Eco Solutions North America. "Our AC module partnership with Enphase Energy allows us to combine our award-winning, high-efficiency PV modules with the highly reliable seventh-generation Enphase IQ microinverters. We are certain that together we will achieve tremendous efficiencies and add value to the residential solar industry, for both solar installers and solar homeowners.""This significant collaboration with Panasonic on a world-class AC Module once again validates our commitment to continuously improving the value of our energy management solutions for homeowners worldwide," said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "Our large community of Enphase solar installation companies has been looking forward to leveraging the powerful combination of one of the best-performing solar modules from Panasonic with Enphase microinverters in a single product."Panasonic AC Series HIT® N330E Modules based on Enphase IQ microinverters meet or exceed regulatory requirements set by the National Electrical Code (NEC) and individual states and are certified compliant with NEC 2014 and 2017 rapid shutdown requirements. Unlike string inverters, Enphase IQ microinverters have rapid shutdown built in, with no additional equipment necessary. Enphase IQ microinverters also comply with requirements for distributed solar on utility networks included in Rule 21 in California and Hawaiian Electric Company Rule 14H, such as power factor, voltage, and frequency ride-through requirements."The IQ 7X™ micros and Panasonic HIT modules are already our flagship combination, and the Panasonic N330E AC modules will now significantly reduce our install times and provide savings on logistics and overhead costs in the warehouse," said Arno Aghamalian, CEO, Solar Optimum Inc.About Panasonic Corporation of North AmericaNewark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions to enable its business-to-business customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.About Enphase Energy, Inc.Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world's only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 18 million microinverters, and over 820,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.