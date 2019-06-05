New strategic partnership launches integrated marine coordination service

Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has joined forces with SeaRoc and VALEMO to deliver an integrated solution for marine coordination that is fully dedicated to French offshore wind projects.



VALEMO, which provides technical services to assist clients in boosting the production of renewable energy plants; together with SeaRoc, provider of the industry-leading marine management system, SeaPlanner, formed this strategic partnership that is being supported by pioneering offshore advisory services from Natural Power France, as specialists in environment, permitting, due diligence, safety, logistic optimization and vessel strategy.This solution, which relies on the extensive experience of Natural Power as technical advisor, is tailored to enable marine coordination teams to meet industry best practices and regulatory compliance, whilst maximizing offshore safety and optimizing project efficiency.Thierry Ripoche, Managing Director of Natural Power France, said: "As we continue to find a way forward for offshore wind developments in French waters, we are delighted to be part of this alliance that brings together a unique mix of industry-leading knowledge, experience and technology, tailored specifically for the local market. Together, we will undoubtedly make a big impact in supporting the successful delivery of offshore projects."The full marine coordination package includes provision of all software, hardware and personnel for managing:• Safety inductions and certifications• Personnel, vessel and helicopter (including tracking)• Daily logistics (such as access/guard zones/restrictions on assets)• RAMS and permit-to-work system• Metocean and weather monitoring• Operations schedule optimizingSteve Pears, SeaRoc Group Managing Director, said: "Our strategic alliance program has already offered the benefits of local support to our clients around the world. By partnering with VALEMO and Natural Power, we are able to bring that experience to the French offshore wind sector which will be further enhanced by our launch of the SeaPlanner software in French during early 2019."Frédéric Prevost, VALEMO Director, said: "This partnership is a new step forward in our strategic and continuous support to the French offshore wind industry. Comments. Sharing competences, together with collaborating with national educational maritime institutions, allows us to propose a structured, local and long-term marine coordination solution for our clients."This strategic alliance is being launched at Seanergy 2019, the international forum for offshore wind and marine renewable energy, which takes place from 5th to 7th June in France's main wind region, Hauts-de-France in Dunkirk.The three partners will be jointly exhibiting at stand F44 - come and say hello.Seanergy gathers around 250 exhibitors and more than 3,500 international delegates with the goal of reinforcing synergies within the sector, accelerating and promoting its development, in France and worldwide.