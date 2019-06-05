Solar Energy World Grows Customer Base in Northern VA with Important Co-Op Win

Elkridge, MD - In the last three years, Maryland owned and operated, Solar Energy World has grown to offer superior solar design and installation service to homeowners in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Now, due to consumer demand and favorable energy goals, shoppers in select areas of Northern Virginia can also join the long list of happy customers. The expansion is kicking off with a community-based initiative program designed for the Virginia market.



Through a competitive proposal process Solar Energy World has been selected by Solarize NOVA, to install solar panels for customers in the cities and towns of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church and Vienna, and Fairfax County, Viriginia.Homeowners interested in joining the Solar Co-op can sign up at the Home and business owners interested in exploring their solar options can sign up today at www.solarizenova.org. until June 14th. Joining the co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels. Solar Energy World will provide each co-op member with an individualized proposal based on the group rate.ABOUT SOLAR ENERGY WORLD LLCWith thousands of custom installations since opening in 2009, Solar Energy World is the fastest growing, locally-owned and operated solar company in the Maryland/DC metro area. The Elkridge showroom-headquarters is open to the public 9am to 5pm, Monday thru Friday and powered by a 48kW solar system designed and installed by company employees.Committed to protecting the environment and promoting clean, renewable energy, Solar Energy World provides sustainable energy solutions for homeowners that include high quality products guaranteed to operate efficiently and remain safe for the environment over their entire lifetime. For more information visit www.solarenergyworld.com.