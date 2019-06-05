Solaria® Presented with RETC (Renewable Energy Test Center, LLC) High Achiever Award

JUNE 5, 2019 - Today Solaria® was honored with RETC PV Module Index Initiative High Achiever Award, presented at the SNEC 2019 PV Power Expo in Shanghai. Solaria, a global provider of solar technologies, was recognized for the outstanding performance and efficiency of its flagship photovoltaic panel, Solaria PowerXT®.



"RETC is very pleased to present Solaria with a High Achiever Award, in recognition of PowerXT's outstanding performance and efficiency," said Cherif Kedir, RETC President and Chief Executive Officer. "In our testing of over 2,500 modules last year, Solaria technology had one of the highest module efficiencies tested.""We're thrilled that Solaria is being recognized as High Achieving quality PV panel," said Solaria CEO Suvi Sharma. "To complete its comprehensive ranking, RETC puts solar products through exhaustive accelerated reliability and performance characterization tests. We're heartened that our industry continues to recognize the value of Solaria's high performance, efficient and attractive pure black panels.""As the industry has matured, solar professionals may want to focus on the cost per watt, but modules with the lowest price are not always top values in performance, quality or reliability," added Kedir. "RETC's report provides data showing test results for modules that achieved results at the top of the distribution." RETC developed its PV Module Index Initiative to help the entire solar industry better evaluate modules based on important attributes beyond efficiency and cost. The report calls out high achieving modules that demonstrated solid results in terms of reliability, performance, and quality.Solaria PowerXT® is a high performance solar panel - a sleek and attractive option for homeowners interested in rooftop solar arrays. Solaria manufactures the pure black PowerXT® solar panels using advanced cell interconnect and module production processes, to significantly boost power generation and provide outstanding performance, while eliminating reliability challenges that can reduce conventional PV panels' long-term performance. Solaria's reliable solar panel offers homeowner peace of mind while increasing the value of their homes and buildings.About SolariaSolaria Corporation is a solar technology company that is paving the way for distributed, clean power generation through optimized solutions for a range of applications. Leveraging its proven core technology, field performance and sophisticated automation, Solaria delivers solutions that address a unique set of requirements for residential and commercial solar markets. Solaria headquarters are in California. For more information, please visit www.solaria.com.About Renewable Energy Test CenterRenewable Energy Test Center (RETC) is one of the world's leading independent engineering and certification test laboratories for photovoltaic and renewable energy products. Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, in the heart of Silicon Valley, RETC provides unequaled engineering support for R&D, certification and field testing for fast-track product introduction and for bankability assessments. The company is CBTL and ISO 17025 accredited. For more information call (510) 226-1635 or visit us at www.retc-ca.com.Contact: Susan DeVico Solaria sdevico@solaria.com +1 415 235-8758