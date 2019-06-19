NEXTracker Achieves Industry-First 20 Gigawatts Solar Tracker Milestone

FREMONT, Calif., June 19, 2019 - NEXTracker™, a Flex company, announced its latest industry milestone, 20 gigawatts (GW) of its award-winning smart solar trackers delivered and under active fulfillment globally. NEXTracker was named the No. 1 supplier of photovoltaic (PV) tracker systems globally in 2018, a title it has held for four consecutive years, according to IHS Markit and Wood McKenzie Power and Renewables. To serve expanding customer demand, the Company has doubled its global manufacturing capacity over the past year to 300 megawatts per week.



"Congratulations to NEXTracker on this significant achievement," said Rajit Nanda, chief investment officer at ACWA Power International. "With a significant addressable market for solar trackers in the Middle East & North Africa region, ACWA Power is pleased to have a trusted and reliable partner that collaborates on the front end of projects with value engineering and has shown to be a reliable partner in achieving the ambitious goals of localizing the manufacturing of an important part of the solar PV value chain in the region.""We attained lead market share and the 20 GW milestone by relentless focus on creating value through innovation and customer service," said Dan Shugar, CEO at NEXTracker. "For example, we have recently commercialized three new products including TrueCapture, a yield enhancing control system, a customized solution for First Solar's new high-performance Series 6 technology, and an optimized bifacial tracker. These NX Horizon platform enhancements pair well with our Digital O&M Asset Management system and independent row architecture, enabling extraordinarily competitive solar energy costs.""Silicon Ranch congratulates NEXTracker on this impressive milestone," said David Vickerman, vice chairman & chief development officer at Silicon Ranch. "We selected NEXTracker and its TrueCapture yield enhancement software because of the company's reputation to execute and continue to deliver value over the project's lifetime."According to IHS Markit, global shipments of single-axis solar trackers increased by over 40 percent in 2018 and surpassed 20 GW globally for the first time. This is compared to only 4 GW of global installations in 2013, of which 11 percent were tracker deployments in that year (with fixed tilt installations accounting for the remaining 89 percent).About NEXTrackerNEXTracker, a Flex company, advances the power plant of the future with smart solar trackers, energy storage systems and TrueCapture™ advanced control software that yields additional energy, optimizes performance and reduces costs for project and plant owners. As the number-one tracker supplier worldwide with 20 GW delivered and under fulfillment, NEXTracker is globally recognized for delivering smart and connected energy systems for hundreds of projects across five continents. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company has offices in Europe, Australia, India, and Latin America. For more information, visit NEXTracker.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.