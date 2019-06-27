Iron Edison Selects Nuvation Battery Management Systems for their Solar Energy Storage Solutions

Iron Edison has selected Nuvation Energy's Low-Voltage Battery Management Systems for use in their lithium iron phosphate battery system for residential solar energy storage applications.



Iron Edison provides a range of energy storage solutions for residential energy storage. Their lithium iron phosphate batteries can be used as drop-in replacements to lead-acid batteries in an existing system, or can be purchased as part of a turnkey energy storage solution. Iron Edison customers range from urban homeowners who are storing solar energy for their own use as well as selling it to the grid, to people who live fully off-grid in remote locations."While it's safe to say that every solar energy storage customer wants a reliable battery system, reliability takes on a new level of importance when you have no grid connection and getting a service person on site is very challenging," said Brandon Williams, CEO, Iron Edison. "Nuvation Energy's battery management system impressed us with how reliably it managed our batteries. It is also easy to integrate with the range of inverters we support, and has a highly intuitive user interface for configuring the system and viewing battery status information.""Our 11-60 Volt battery management system is built on the same platform as our utility-grade high-voltage BMS for megawatt-scale energy storage systems," said Michael Worry, CEO, Nuvation Energy. "We've put over a decade of engineering effort into perfecting its design and are continually innovating to keep up with the evolving needs of the energy storage industry. Iron Edison's relentless focus on reliability and innovation is very much aligned with our own values at Nuvation Energy. We're looking forward to empowering each other's customers with our energy storage solutions."