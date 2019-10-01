Take a Hand in Safety: AWEA launches new worker safety campaign

WASHINGTON—The American Wind Energy Association's (AWEA) October 2019 Safety Campaign, Take a Hand in Safety, Protect These Tools, focuses on hand safety awareness for wind energy workers and equips them with the knowledge they need to work safely and efficiently. With a record amount of wind power capacity under development in the U.S. and a record 114,000 Americans in wind energy careers, workplace safety awareness has never been more important.



To get the word out about safety best practices, AWEA will host a safety webinar on Tuesday, October 1, from 3:30 - 4:30 PM ET. Speakers, including Scott Bramlett from Enel Green Power and Robert Milligan from Pattern Energy, will discuss how to identify potential risks and strategies to avoid injury. The webinar will also cover hand safety facts, common pinch points in a wind turbine, hand injury avoidance procedures, and stories from the field. You can register for the webinar here."U.S. wind workers make the energy that American businesses and families rely on cleaner and safer," said Tom Kiernan, CEO, AWEA. "To honor that important work, AWEA is leading the renewable sector with a concerted effort to further strengthen workplace safety culture. We're particularly proud to announce that the Take a Hand in Safety initiative marks AWEA's fifth consecutive October safety campaign."AWEA makes additional resources available to industry professionals—from safety materials and flyers that can be posted in workspaces, to opportunities for direct industry participation in the October safety campaign—that help keep wind workers safe and healthy year-round.Supporting materials for the Take a Hand in Safety campaign include:• Glove matrix;• Hand safety job aid;• Hand safety framework and sample policy;• Training material: PowerPoint presentation;• Two safety stickers;• Two print-ready safety posters;• Stories from the field: hand injury profiles;Learn more about AWEA's Take a Hand in Safety campaign on AWEA's blog. Previous AWEA safety campaigns have focused on electrical safety, soft tissue injury prevention, driving and vehicle safety, and prevention of dropped objects.###AWEA is the national trade association of the U.S. wind energy industry. We represent 1,000 member companies and over 114,000 jobs in the U.S. economy, serving as a powerful voice for how wind works for America. Members include global leaders in wind power and energy development, turbine manufacturing, and component and service suppliers. They gather each year at the Western Hemisphere's largest wind energy event, the AWEA WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition, next in Denver, June 1-4, 2020. WINDPOWER 2020 will be housed within CLEANPOWER, the new exhibition hub for utility-scale renewable energy, bringing together wind power, solar power, and energy storage industries. Find information about wind energy on the AWEA website. Gain insight into industry issues on AWEA's blog, Into the Wind. And please join us on Facebook and follow @AWEA on Twitter and LinkedIn