Mastering Solar Power



More Headlines Articles

13 - 16 July 2020, SingaporeRegister and pay before 28 February to enjoy Early Bird RateOverviewA comprehensive, up-to-date and business-focused roadmap to success in delivering solar power growth, today and tomorrow.Attendees will leave with a good understanding of the key factors from an integrated, multidisciplinary and commercial viewpoint, including: target market analysis, economic competitiveness, channels-to-market, financing influences and risk, project development processes, best practices and emerging technologies.The course schedule includes time to work in groups to apply the learning and illustrate key project development considerations, by discussing, developing and quantifying an initial business proposal for a solar PV power plant. To do so, attendees will utilise energy yield, financial and other simple calculations, along with the chance to debate key planning and market environment considerations.In keeping with the business-focused theme of the course, these illustrative exercises are designed to provide time-efficient clarification of the key course takeaways, aimed at commercially-focused business developers and investors. They are therefore accessible to nonexperts, not designed to replicate the complex or in-depth detailed planning undertaken - over much longer periods! - by engineers and technical teams.Course Highlights- Speak the language of solar energy: terminology and concepts explained with clarity and relevance-- Understand the key variables determining the economics of solar PV projects- Review current and emerging market opportunities for solar PV, including integrations such as energy storage- Navigate the typical project development requirements, processes and risks- Learn and discuss how financial returns and risks arise in PV projects- Be better able to converse with project partners, suppliers, investors, policymakers and other stakeholders- Know what to look for when evaluating PV project opportunities- Identify key investment and project performance risks- Learn how to analyse and critique current and emerging business modelsWho Should AttendThis course is ideal if:- You are working within the power sector in a commercial or business development role. You need a clearly explained, multi-faceted understanding of how PV projects are developed and why and how they succeed (or fail), including how market and technology changes are driving new innovation opportunities along with new competitive risks.- You are from the investment, policy or professional services community. You need to embrace the inevitable growth of solar energy, and want to gain an independent perspective on the economic environment in which these projects operate, including the development, operational and business risks that most matter to them.Including but not limited to:- Investors, including commercial and development banks, venture capital and private equity- Power generation companies, utilities and IPPs- Policy makers and policy advisors- Transmission/Distribution system operators- Commercial services suppliers (law, insurance etc.)- Equipment vendors & EPC contractors- Large energy users and electricity buyersCourse MethodologyThe agenda will combine presented materials with plenty of opportunity for Q&A, interactive discussions, and the use of quantitative models to illustrate key learning points. Current market examples and data are utilised wherever helpful.wwwCourse CertificateUpon the successful completion of this course, you will receive a Certificate of Completion bearing the signatures from both the Course Director and the Course Organiser. This Certificate will testify your endeavour and serve towards your professional advancement.To register/enquire on this course, please contact:James SooInfocus InternationalTel: +65 6325 0352 | Email: james[at]infocusinternational.comWebsite: https://www.infocusinternational.com/solar