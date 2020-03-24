Global Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Standards Website Launched

(Washington, DC - March 24, 2020) The Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) is pleased to announce that the centralized, global tracker of hydrogen and fuel cell regulations, codes, and standards, FuelCellStandards.com, is now live and publicly available to all U.S. and international stakeholders in the hydrogen and fuel cells community.



FuelCellStandards.com tracks the world-wide development of hundreds of industry standards with an easily searchable breakdown by application and region of origin. The website provides a detailed overview of each code, standard, and regulation, including information on current status, scope of the regulatory item, as well as contact details or committee information where applicable.The FuelCellStandards.com webpage has been launched through collaboration between FCHEA, the website's editor Kelvin Hecht, and the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory."Providing the important regulatory information available through FuelCellStandards.com is integral to advancing coordination and harmonization of effort across countries and between organizations, industry, and governments," said Morry Markowitz, President of FCHEA. "FCHEA is proud to have a role in ensuring that these codes, standards, and regulations are made publicly available for all to access and use."Mr. Markowitz continued, "With growing international interest in harmonized requirements for fuel cells and hydrogen energy systems, the information available at FuelCellStandards.com is invaluable by making it easier to identify applicable requirements and key contacts quickly. This is a key resource for international collaboration and will help advance development of hydrogen and fuel cells worldwide".In addition to maintaining FuelCellStandards.com, FCHEA also publishes the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Safety Report, a bi-monthly update detailing the latest developments in U.S. and international hydrogen and fuel cell codes, standards, and safety. The Safety Report and other technical resources are available online at HydrogenAndFuelCellSafety.info.####About the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy AssociationThe Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) represents the leading companies and organizations that are advancing innovative, clean, safe, and reliable energy technologies. FCHEA drives support and provides a consistent industry voice to regulators and policymakers. Our educational efforts promote the environmental and economic benefits of fuel cell and hydrogen energy technologies. Visit us online at www.fchea.org.Contact: Connor Dolan, Director of External Affairs, cdolan@fchea.org, 202.261.1331