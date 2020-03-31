SMA America Expands Digital Resources Amid COVID-19

As solar professionals grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, SMA America is tripling production of digital resources. The company's goal is to help fill a void as in-person trade shows, events and meetings have been canceled across the globe.



More Headlines Articles

SMA has pivoted quickly to comply with social distancing and shelter-in-place standards and will continue to be nimble throughout the course of this outbreak. These web-based resources will allow customers and the industry-at-large to continue learning and sharing experiences. Recent topics have included a California Rule 21 update, residential storage for backup or energy management, ShadeFix and SunSpec shutdown and other timely topics."It is vital for our solar community to stay connected amid this unprecedented time," said Charles Ellis, vice president of sales at SMA America. "From our social media channels and our blog to online webinars, we are committed to offering resources to help educate and connect our customers and stakeholders."The company will continue to team up with Authorized Distributors to share expertise during this period with webinars in the U.S. and Mexico. A few upcoming events include:• Sunny Design - Diseño de Sistemas Fotovoltaicos (register here)March 31, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.• SMA Service Offerings - A World of Support (register here)April 1, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.• ShadeFix Optimized Inverter Solutions from SMA (register here)April 2, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.• Sunny Boy US-41 with ShadeFix and SunSpec Shutdown (register here)April 7, 2020, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. PT• Sunny Portal powered by ennexOS (register here)April 8, 2020, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. PT• Sunny Portal - Monitorización de la planta fácil y eficiente (register here)April 9, 2020, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. PT• Plant Design with High DC:AC Ratios (register here)April 14, 2020, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. PT• Inverter Basics (register here)April 15, 2020, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. PT• Sunny Design Web for Battery-Based Systems (register here)April 16, 2020, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. PT• Designing Modular Utility Scale Systems with Sunny Highpower PEAK3 (register here)April 22, 2020, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. PT• Intro to PV (register here)April 23, 2020, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. PTThe full catalog of technical trainings provided by the SMA Solar Academy can be found here.SMA America encourages solar professionals to follow its social channels and check their email to stay up-to-date with the latest schedule and webinar topics.As a company, SMA has focused on prevention early on, implementing appropriate measures such as travel bans, mobile working where possible and adjustments to manufacturing processes in its inverter production in Germany, which is running with high capacity utilization. SMA is thereby guaranteeing business as usual as far as possible, while protecting the health of its employees at the same time.