Sunverge Selected for Proposed Virtual Power Plant in Maryland

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a competitive bid process, Sunverge, the provider of an industry-leading distributed energy resource (DER) control, orchestration and aggregation platform, today announced that it has been selected by Delmarva Power, an Exelon Company, for a proposed behind-the-meter virtual power plant (VPP) project on the Elk Neck peninsula in Cecil County, Maryland. Sunverge was selected from five vendors in the competitive bid process for the Elk Neck project.



"We are honored and excited to be selected for this project and to have the opportunity to work with Delmarva Power to demonstrate the value of residential battery systems for the residents at Elk Neck and to the electric grid," said Martin Milani, CEO of Sunverge. "We are confident that Sunverge's advanced DER Control and aggregation solution will demonstrate the value of aggregating residential behind-the meter systems for the Maryland electricity grid and participating residential customers. It will provide autonomous and aggregated energy storage, with the goal of providing additional grid reliability and resiliency benefitting Delmarva Power's entire service area. The combination of real-time dynamic load flexibility and grid services is a powerful tool for managing the grid of the future and integrating the growth of distributed energy resources."The VPP will provide backup power during outages to homes located on a peninsula on the Chesapeake Bay. These homes are located in a heavily forested area and served by a four-mile long overhead and underground distribution feeder. Because of this isolation, these customers are vulnerable to grid outages and can benefit greatly from reliable backup generation.The project is expected to increase overall grid reliability, distributed energy resource (DER) integration, and allow for potential participation in the PJM wholesale electricity market. The VPP will enable additional grid services, including peak shaving and Reactive Power support, as well. The project is planned to have .55 MW / 2.2 MWh capacity and is projected to create $2 million in value over a 15-year period. The proposal is currently under review by the Maryland Public Service Commission and subject to its approval.Utility professionals interested in learning more about Sunverge's capabilities can contact info@sunverge.com.About Sunverge EnergySunverge Energy provides the leading open dynamic platform for Virtual Power Plants (VPP), a grid-aware and dynamic power source built from the aggregation of behind-the-meter DERs (distributed energy resources). The Sunverge real time DER control and aggregation platform is unique in providing dynamic co-optimization of services on both sides of the meter, helping customers with intelligent management of their own renewable energy generation and utilities with greater flexibility in managing their infrastructure investments, reducing generation costs, increasing system reliability, and meeting their renewable energy goals. Together with the Sunverge Infinity edge controller, the Sunverge VPP platform provides intelligent dynamic near real-time control over decentralized energy resources that is efficient, reliable, and responsive to utilities and their customers. For more information please visit http://www.sunverge.com/.ContactsMedia:Jared Blanton, Antenna Group for Sunvergesunverge@antennagroup.com(415) 712-1417