Blink Charging Achieves Key Milestone of 1,000 Installations of the Fast 19.2 kW IQ 200 EV Charging Stations

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced the deployment of its 1,000th second-generation level 2 charging station, the IQ 200. This announcement comes following the Company's first-quarter results, which highlighted rapid expansion and exponential financial growth.



More Headlines Articles

The new hardware is deployed across a variety of industries across 30 states. The top venues for the fast Level 2 chargers include multifamily residences, healthcare and educational facilities, dedicated parking facilities, and municipal locations. The nation's regions with the largest electric vehicle populations have seen the most Blink IQ 200 installations, including California, Oregon, Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Washington.Blink Founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael D. Farkas commented, "We've been able to rapidly reach this achievement and provide greater access to fast EV charging stations because of the overall industry approval, acceptance, and demand of our IQ 200 charging stations. We look forward to continuing to build on the momentum as we execute our strategic initiatives to increase EV adoption in the United States and worldwide."The IQ 200 units are the fastest level 2 AC charging stations available on the market. These chargers have been designed for future EV driver needs with a maximum output of 80 amps, which can deliver up to 65 miles of charge in an hour. This fast level 2 charging rate attracts EV drivers as EV battery technology improves and EVs can receive a faster level 2 charge. This industry-leading speed was designed to accommodate increases in battery capacity making the IQ 200 charger suitable for advances in EV technology.The 1,000+ newly installed Blink IQ 200 stations join the rapidly expanding network of Blink charging stations across the U.S. EV drivers can find all Blink charging stations and view the output of each on the Blink map or via the Blink Mobile App. Both the second-generation and first-generation Blink equipment can charge any battery-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle.###ABOUT BLINK CHARGINGBlink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment that has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of its charging locations worldwide. The Company's principal line of products and services is its Blink EV charging network ("Blink Network"), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes a proprietary cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships to roll out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, healthcare/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.