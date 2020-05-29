Q CELLS recognized as Top Performer by PVEL and DNV GL for fifth consecutive year

Q CELLS, a renowned total energy solutions provider in solar cell and module, energy storage, downstream project business and energy retail, announced today that the Company has been recognized as a Top Performer for the fifth consecutive year in the 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, published by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) in partnership with DNV GL.



PVEL is one of the solar industry's world-leading reliability and performance testing labs. As an independent laboratory, PVEL samples and tests solar modules from leading solar manufacturers as part of its Product Qualification Program (PQP), and publishes the annual PV Module Reliability Scorecard based on these test results.The PV Module Reliability Scorecard is well recognized as one of the most comprehensive publicly available comparisons of solar module reliability performance, and the title of Top Performer - granted to high-ranked companies - is accepted throughout the industry as an esteemed mark of product quality and reliability.This year, Q CELLS earned the Top Performer recognition with its monocrystalline Q.PEAK DUO and multicrystalline Q.PLUS DUO series. Both series of modules are manufactured using the Company's proprietary Q.ANTUM Technology, which is based on advanced PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell) technology.To secure high product quality and reliability, all Q.ANTUM products are backed by Q CELLS Yield Security, which features excellent Anti-LID (light induced degradation), Anti-PID (potential induced degradation), and Anti-LeTID (light- and elevated temperature-induced degradation) performance, as well as Hot-Spot Protect to ensure enduring performance. Another inherent feature of Q.ANTUM is Tra.QTM Technology, which is Q CELLS' unique laser identification process that traces and monitors every single cell manufactured by the company, to guard against counterfeiting.Tristan Erion-Lorico, Head of PV Module Business for PVEL, said: "For the past five consecutive years, Q CELLS has achieved Top Performer designations in PVEL's Scorecards. Consistent top performance signifies a manufacturer's commitment to quality. We look forward to continued testing for Q CELLS as they bring new modules to the market."Hee Cheul (Charles) Kim, CEO of Q CELLS, said: "We are extremely proud that we have once again been recognized as a Top Performer by the leading testing lab PVEL. This great achievement is a testament of Q CELLS' desire and effort to provide higher product quality with lower degradation rate. Q CELLS will continue to strive for even greater product quality and reliability for higher customer value and the growth of the global solar industry."About Q CELLSQ CELLS is a renowned total energy solutions provider in solar cell and module, energy storage, downstream project business and energy retail. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.