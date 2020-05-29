SAKOR TECHNOLOGIES AND SAJ SUPPLYING HYBRID AND ELECTRIC VEHICLE TESTING EQUIPMENT TO INDIAN AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURERS

SAKOR Technologies Inc., a recognized leader in the area of high-performance dynamometer systems, announces it has begun supplying a variety of systems for hybrid and electric vehicle testing and high voltage battery testing and simulation to Indian automotive manufacturers and regulatory agencies. SAKOR is working in partnership with SAJ Test Plant Private Ltd, a Pune, India-based company. SAJ is a pioneer in designing and manufacturing eddy current and hydraulic dynamometers for engine, vehicle, and transmission test rigs and customized special test rigs. Under the partnership, both companies are supplying test equipment required to meet the Indian government mandate to electrify vehicle fleets by 2030 to reduce pollution from gasoline and diesel engines.



More Headlines Articles

SAKOR exhibited its products at the Automotive Testing Expo India 2020, including the AccuDyne™ AC Dynamometer System, DynoLAB™ Test Cell Control System and other products for hybrid and electric vehicle testing and high voltage battery testing and simulation. The DynoLAB™ Test Cell Control System performs a wide variety of road load profiles and simulations and is designed for testing to all existing and proposed international regulatory standards, including IEC, IEEE, and CSA.Following the Automotive Testing Expo India 2020 event, the SAKOR/SAJ team held meetings with more than a dozen Indian automotive manufacturing firms and regulatory agencies to offer expertise and discuss specific requirements. SAKOR/SAJ is currently working with several customers to finalize specifications and negotiating final sale terms with other companies in the two-, three, and four-wheel markets.About SAKOR Technologies Inc.SAKOR Technologies Inc. is a recognized leader in the manufacture and development of reliable and cost-effective automated test instrumentation systems for a wide range of applications. For over 30 years, the company has been providing quality products and superior customer service to a variety of markets including automotive, hybrid and electric vehicle (H/EV), military, aerospace, marine, heavy equipment, performance racing, electric motor, consumer appliance and more.For more information, contact us at 989-720-2700, via e-mail at: info@SAKOR.com, or visit SAKOR's website at www.sakor.com.About SAJ Test Plant Private Ltd (an ISO 9001-2015 certified company)SAJ is a pioneering Indian company with an International repute into manufacturing of engine, vehicle, and transmission test systems, and customised special test rigs spanning over 50 years. SAJ has an unparalleled installation base of over 6000 installations in India supplied to more than 750 esteemed customers who patronize SAJ, including over 650 eddy current and hydraulic dynamometers supplied overseas through our network of more than 40 competent global system integrators.For more information, contact us at +91 20 26870282/0882/2008/ 7387026417,466, via e-mail at: sales@sajdyno.com/rujuta.jagtap@sajdyno.com , or visit SAJ's website at www.sajdyno.com.Product or service trademarks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.