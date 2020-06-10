AWEA, BNOW, NOIA Statements on Vineyard Wind Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement

Washington, D.C. - The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) issued its Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement this week for the Vineyard Wind offshore wind project. The timely conclusion of this review is critical for this project and the future of American offshore wind development. BOEM is scheduled to issue the final supplemental statement on November 13, 2020 and a record of decision on the project on December 18, 2020. The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), Business Network for Offshore Wind (BNOW), and National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) are united in commending BOEM for issuing the statement on schedule, especially as the agency had to adapt to new workplace realities due to COVID-19.



More Headlines Articles

The three organizations released the following comments on the draft:AWEA CEO Tom Kiernan - "BOEM has taken the first in a series of important steps in finally unlocking the enormous potential for offshore wind to deliver clean, reliable power to major population centers in the U.S. This first step will help our country catch up to other nations that are already safely and successfully operating offshore wind farms. We look forward to reviewing the report and its implications and urge the Administration to finalize the assessment in a timely manner, allowing the American offshore wind industry to invest billions of dollars into the economy and create tens of thousands of jobs across the country. The offshore wind industry is committed to working closely with other ocean users and remains confident that the deployment of offshore wind is compatible with commercial fishing and safe navigation, as has been demonstrated for years in other countries."BNOW President and CEO Liz Burdock - "I plan to virtually raise a toast to BOEM for its commitment to staying on time and on target. Approving the Vineyard Wind project will unleash offshore wind's economic power. Tier 1 suppliers will invest in the U.S. with cash resources currently sitting on the sidelines waiting for the green light from BOEM. The final approval of Supplemental EIS this fall will have a domino effect leading to the construction of 9,000 MW by the end of 2030. It will also kickstart a decade that will see the creation of a multi-trillion U.S. blue economy employing thousands with family-sustaining salaries during a time the U.S. should aid millions of unemployed service workers."NOIA President Erik Milito - "The Vineyard Wind Supplemental EIS brings us a step closer towards thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic growth and a step further away from unexpected and unintended bottlenecks and holdups. This is great news as America looks for ways to recover our economy. Offshore wind can be a pipeline of jobs and growth throughout America, especially along the Gulf Coast where companies already have the expertise and experience needed to build a new offshore energy sector. The Vineyard Wind project will be a win for the American people, energy development and the environment."####AWEA is the national trade association for the U.S. wind industry, the largest source of renewable energy in the country. Join AWEA and #SupportOffshoreWind. The United States has a vast offshore wind energy resource with a technical potential of more than 2,000 gigawatts (GW), nearly double the nation's current electricity use. Harnessing America's offshore wind resources presents an enormous opportunity to create tens of thousands of jobs, revitalize coastal communities, and deliver large amounts of clean, reliable energy to the country's biggest population centers. AWEA serves as a powerful voice for how wind works for America. Members include global leaders in wind power and energy development, turbine manufacturing, and component and service suppliers. They gather each year at the Western Hemisphere's largest wind energy event, the AWEA WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition, next in Indianapolis, June 7-10, 2021. WINDPOWER 2021 will be housed within CLEANPOWER, the new exhibition hub for utility-scale renewable energy, bringing together wind power, solar power, and energy storage industries. Visit AWEA's website to learn more about the enormous economic benefits wind power brings to America and be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.