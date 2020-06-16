Affordable Wind Turbines Capturing Clean, Affordable Wind Energy with Power …

bout the Affordable Wind Turbines Vawt



Capturing Clean, Affordable Wind Energy with Power …Affordable Wind Turbines Vawt™ was developed for both residential use and utility scale projects including entire communities, neighborhoods or agricultural groups coming together on a project basis to generate power. The rooftop or pole mounted Affordable Wind Turbines Vawt™ is an affordable, quiet and powerful, bird safe, scalable wind turbine system.Scalability: You can start with one Affordable Wind turbines Vawt turbine and add more turbines per pole, and more poles as your power needs grow- without the cost, time or materials waste of major construction. We call multiple Affordable Wind turbines Vawt configurations Wind Orchards. Locally, the benefits would be the capability to easily generate power and have off-grid emergency power for any neighborhood.Because of the unique wind turbulence smoothing capability of the blades, the Affordable Wind turbines Vawt is an ‘urban tolerant' wind turbine.Affordable Wind turbines Vawt can be retrofit to any utility pole, unused utility poles, or retrofit to other wind turbine poles.Availability is critical to our business model. Once in production we will have the capability to manufacture several thousand turbines a month from one manufacturing operation. Future goals include expanding manufacturing of the Affordable Wind turbines Vawt worldwide, especially in areas of critical need of economic development and energy.The Affordable Wind turbines Vawt, Features:Captures a higher amount of potential wind energy per diameter of swept areaOperates at slower RPM with higher load-to-torque conversion for harnessing a broader range of wind velocities.Made of durable, ultra-light materials which have established outdoor lifespans in excess of 25 years.Silent operation with little or no vibrations.Shape is easily visible and non-Lethal to birds.Higher aesthetic design value for public areas.Lightweight materials that lower shipping costs substantially.Self-Directing Blade design that allows energy production in turbulent wind conditions.Easy installation that requires no significant changes to existing support structures.Easily AffordableHome Wind turbineAffordable Wind turbines has developed the high-performance VAWT Home Wind turbine to deliver you serious power at a substantial savings. You get online system monitoring, best-in-class safety, and the flexibility to expand your clean energy system in the future. Affordable Wind turbines is dedicated to designing clean energy technology that makes financial sense for any household, school, business, or farm with a good wind resource.Owner BenefitsThere's just something satisfying about making your own electricity from a fresh breeze. Cut your electric bill, reduce your carbon footprint, and make a bold statement about energy independence with Affordable Wind Turbines's VAWT wind turbine. Affordable Wind turbines makes the decision to invest in leading clean energy technology easy. The VAWT delivers many benefits:Lower cost, faster payback. Affordable Wind turbines gives you more kilowatt-hours for your buck.Affordable Wind Turbines's exclusive safety system. Like an airbag for your wind turbine, Affordable Wind Turbines's safety system gives your family an added sense of security when severe weather strikes.Easily monitor performance. Watch your system perform from anywhere in the world through your personal monitoring dashboard.Add solar. Affordable Wind turbines lets you easily combine your wind energy system with solar, thanks to the affordable wind turbines system.Installer BenefitsAffordable Wind Turbines's VAWT wind turbine is designed with the system integrator in mind. We make it easier to choose wind energy, both for you and for your customers. We know how frustrating it can be to make expensive service calls on unreliable equipment, and we've spent years testing our turbine technology so you don't have to. Affordable Wind turbines system benefits include:More options. Some customers like the dynamic statement of a wind turbine, some like the understated look of solar, and some want the best of both worlds. Now you can offer them options, thanks to Affordable Wind Turbines's technology.Easy to install. Affordable Wind Turbines's flexible tower top interface adapts to a variety of towers.Easy to wire. Exclusive design lets you wire before or after installing the turbine!Easy to service. Affordable Wind Turbines's inverter is located at ground level, so it's easier to figure out what's going on.Site flexibility. Transmission alternating current a c power enables longer wire runs.Reliable upwind design means less time getting the tower perfectly level.Remote monitoring. Demonstrate the performance of your installations as a powerful sales tool to prospects. Spot issues with your installations before your customers do.Affordable Wind Turbines's compact system saves you time and money in shipping.Affordable Wind turbines Technology,is a revolutionary new way to connect electronic products - an "energy operating system" that enables smart buildings to make our lives more secure and our energy cleaner and more affordable. the vertical axis wind turbines uses advanced power electronics to transmit both power and information on the same wires, helping our buildings produce, store, and manage power more efficiently. Our Advanced technology is at the heart of all of Affordable Wind turbines Energy's products.Self-generation of clean power by consumers is transforming the global energy landscape, but the power grid is far from ready.Consider three surprising electricity facts:Electricity customers in Hawaii could save over 70% by using wind and solar panels - but the utility won't allow it, because the grid is bottlenecked.Many commercial building owners pay double for electricity from ‘demand charges' - but they can't avoid them without compromising their operations.A rooftop wind and or PV system is a great way to cut energy costs.The grid is broken, and power customers are paying the price. In each case the solution is the same: smart grid technology that gives customers options, security, and savings.Benefits for Homeowners: Savings and SecurityAffordable Wind Turbines Energy's smart grid helps homeowners enjoy secure power and cost savings. Our wind turbines are built to help homeowners generate their own clean power, which is now the most affordable energy source in many places. But conventional renewable energy systems won't keep your home powered during a blackout or grid failure. smart grid is designed to incorporate battery storage, so your lights stay on and your furnace keeps running without the noise and hassle of a backup generator. And if your lifestyle takes you beyond the grid, smart grid enables wind and solar power systems that provide balanced power day or night, all year around.Benefits for Commercial Buildings: Scalable Secure PowerSecure power isn't optional in today's competitive business environment, where a few lost days can mean the difference between profit and peril. smart grid enables smarter buildings that generate their own power, store and deliver energy to avoid demand charges and ride through blackouts, and prioritize power to your most critical functions. Affordable Wind turbines Energy partners with leading solution providers to offer scalable building energy systems that deliver savings and security.Why is our technology better?Designed for Smart gridsour products are designed to turn grid-dependent buildings into Smart grids - energy networks that combine energy sources, storage, and loads to allow operation independent of the grid. The Smart grid wind turbines was designed to plug-and-play, making it easy to combine different sources to build secure, efficient, cost-effective energy systems for homes and businesses. Because our buildings will increasingly produce as well as consume energy (the "Prosumer" model), affordable wind turbines products are built on bi-directional power electronics that can buy, sell, or store power efficiently.Smarter Wires and the Internet of ThingsAffordable Wind Turbines's approach delivers both energy and system information over the same wires, making every product on the network a smart node in the ‘Internet of Things.' Abundance of power is signaled by the voltage of the grid, making it simple to deliver powerful capabilities, like heating water when energy is plentiful, and selling power when prices are highest.The electrical grid we use today was designed in 1890 - one hundred years before the digital revolution - and hasn't changed much since then. It makes and uses Alternating Current (AC), but almost every modern appliance and computer needs Direct Current (DC) to run, and today's new clean power systems (like solar, wind, fuel cells, and electric vehicles) produce DC as well. AC adapters and converters waste valuable power, clutter our desks, and make it hard to build smarter electric grids. Affordable Wind turbines Energy asked, "what would electricity distribution look like if it were designed for today's energy sources and loads?"Less Energy LossBuilt for Clean Power, Energy Storage, and EVsBuying an electric vehicle is a great way to promote energy independence and greener transportation, especially if you produce your own clean electrons with wind or solar.Affordable Wind turbines Energy is excited to work with businesses, homeowners, product designers, and researchers who share our vision for a safer, cleaner world.Affordable Wind turbines manufactures micro wind turbine generators made entirely in the USA. Our micro wind turbine generators are built entirely within the USA and are value priced so that anyone can afford to explore wind turbine generated power.We use the latest polymer materials and CNC equipment to manufacture state of the art inexpensive wind turbines.Micro wind turbinesThe Tornado turbine is a portable vertical axis wend turbine ,a pole base plate ensures the poles do not work themselves into the ground ,there are three interlocking poles , for use as a collapsible tower , three adjustable guy cords hold the unit securely in place with tent stakes , that are driven into the ground. the portable wend turbine can be use at the beach , camping , at home , parks , pick nicks , events and gatherings or virtually anywhere .Affordable Wind Turbines manufactures micro wind turbine generators made entirely in the USA. Our micro wind turbine generators are built entirely within the USA and are value priced so that anyone can afford to explore wind turbine generated power.We use the latest polymer materials and CNC equipment to manufacture state of the art inexpensive wind turbines.We design, manufacture and sell to the public, several small, inexpensive wind turbine generators that will charge batteries or grid tied systems that generate usable electricity when the wind is blowing.Depending upon which model of our wind turbines that you are interested in, our wind turbines are perfectly suited for:Science Projects involving micro wind turbinesBoaters desiring to use micro wind turbines powerRV and travel trailers needing micro wind turbines to supplement their solar panelsHikers wanting a micro wind turbine to take with themCampers wanting a micro wind turbine to take with themHunters wanting a micro wind turbine to take with them or to power game camerasRanchers wanting to use wind turbines to help power off the grid equipmentHomesteaders desiring to use wind turbine powerRemote cabins, barns, etc. that may benefit from the use of a wind turbine to supplement solarEmergency power after storms , etc.Survival wind turbine generatorsPrep-per wind turbine generatorsNew energy in the air.Affordable Wind Turbines™ is a continuous innovation company, that seeks to improve windenergy performance. And best of all affordable wind turbines are made in the U.S.A .Our CompanyAffordable Wind Turbines , is a wind energy technology development and wind turbines manufacturing company that was established in 2008.We have created several prototypes of wind turbines with vertical axis, conducted tests successfully, created drawings, created tech-maps of technological processes and the applicability and interchangeability of materials and got patents for inventions and utility models in Ukraine and the USA.We regularly participate in major exhibitions and conferences on wind energy, alternative energy and energy forums.We are ready to service orders for wind turbines up to 50 kW of power.Affordable Wind Turbines(361) 444-3711