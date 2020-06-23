C2 Energy Capital and the City of St. Paul Partner on New Solar Energy Project for the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory

New York, New York, June 23rd, 2020 — C2 Energy Capital, LLC, a rapidly growing investor and developer in renewable energy and storage assets, worked closely with the City of St. Paul to bring solar energy to the popular Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul, MN. The clean energy will reduce electricity costs for the zoo's operations. The solar installation owned by C2 Energy Capital is part of three community solar gardens that total just over four megawatts. St. Paul, the second-largest city in Minnesota, is a subscriber to the solar power system assigned to the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory.



"The City of St. Paul is innovative and forward-thinking in its efforts to maximize energy efficiency. We commend their commitment to residents and their support of the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory. Endeavors such as this help the facility remain one of only a few zoos in the United States that offers free admission," said Candice Michalowicz, co-founder and managing member of C2 Energy Capital."Como Park Zoo & Conservatory is another great example of our commitment to save taxpayer funds through lower energy costs and reduce emissions," said Mayor Melvin Carter."Through programs such as Race to Reduce and the American Cities Climate Challenge from Bloomberg Philanthropies, the City of St. Paul has taken decisive action to support a healthy environment," said Amy Brendmoen, President of the St. Paul City Council. "C2 Energy Capital set a standard of excellence we have come to expect for its exceptional collaboration and detailed execution to achieve completion of these quality solar power generation plants.""Conservation goes to the core of what Como is all about," said Michelle Furrer, Director of Como Park Zoo & Conservatory. "We are a nationwide leader in animal and plant conservation, and by reducing the City's overall greenhouse gas emissions we are taking another step in environmental stewardship."This solar project is contributing to Minnesota's Solar Energy Standard and requires Xcel Energy to obtain 25 percent of its retail sales from renewable sources by 2025.About C2 Energy CapitalC2 Energy Capital, LLC, a rapidly growing investor and developer of renewable energy and storage assets, provides capital and support services for the development and construction of assets as part of a long-term ownership strategy. Founded in 2014, the company manages capital on behalf of leading investors and is an SEC-Registered Investment Adviser. With a steadfast commitment to building long-term relationships, C2 Energy Capital's experienced leadership team collaborates with developers, vendors and power purchasers to safely deliver high-quality power plants. To learn more visit www.c2.energy (important disclosure information).About Como Park Zoo and ConservatoryFor over 100 years, Como Zoo and Marjorie McNeely Conservatory in St. Paul, Minnesota has charmed, educated and entertained millions of children and adults while fostering an appreciation of the natural world. The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory is open 365 days; 10am-6pm from April 1-September 30 and 10am-4pm from October 1-March 31. Admission to both the Como Zoo and Marjorie McNeely Conservatory is always free and a voluntary donation is appreciated.For more information, visit www.comozooconservatory.org.C2 Energy Capital Media Contact:media@C2.energy