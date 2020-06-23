SolarEdge Enhances Solar-Plus-Storage Experience with Launch of Energy Hub Inverter

Fremont, California (June 23, 2020) - SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, announced today that it is launching its new Energy Hub Inverter with Prism Technology that combines the performance of HD-Wave technology and the functionality of StorEdge to achieve higher levels of flexibility in home backup while simplifying installation. Equipped with the company's new Prism Technology operating system, the solution supports seamless integration with SolarEdge's Smart EV Charger and future smart energy devices for home energy optimization.



When DC coupled with power-stacked batteries and the new backup interface, the Energy Hub Inverter supports up to 200% DC oversizing and can power part of or the entire home, up to 200A, during grid outages. While also enabling fast and simple installation, the solution eliminates the requirement for a main panel upgrade or generation panel, even when connected to multiple inverters, batteries, or generators. The Energy Hub Inverter has a high weighted efficiency of 99% and when DC coupled with batteries, the combined efficiency reaches 90.8%. With built-in metering providing insight into actual energy consumption and production, smart energy upgrades can be easily made to meet consumers' evolving energy needs."As a next-generation backup solution, the Energy Hub Inverter is part of SolarEdge's vision to change the way we power our world and our lives," stated Lior Handelsman, VP of Marketing and Product Strategy. "By creating a centralized platform that coordinates energy production, storage, and consumption at a local level, we are transforming what is now a fragmented energy environment into a smart energy ecosystem that decreases waste, improves efficiency, reduces bills, all while being more convenient. This is a critical step in turning houses into smart energy homes and our grid into a smart grid."About SolarEdgeSolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com